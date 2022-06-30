It's time to team up with your all-time favorite Disney and Pixar characters in Kabam's newest action RPG, Disney Mirrorverse, the latest gorgeous gacha game to land on Android. It will be your job to take down the baddies known as the Fractured, so it'll be up to you to gather a dream team of Guardians (remember, there's strength in numbers) comprised of your favorite Disney and Pixar characters, to then set out on a journey to discover the truth behind Mirrorverse's latest diabolical threat.

Growing a successful team requires some key ingredients; you'll need to strategically build your team of Guardians while managing your resources and strengthening each character. This is precisely why Android Police has assembled a beginner's guide to outline the best strategy to use when forming your team, all while providing a run down on the basics of battles to help you clear the story mode.

Gameplay basics

Battle system

You can deploy up to three Guardians in battle. To swap your units, tap on their icons at the top left of the screen. Every unit is a unique class, each offering a special skill, with light/heavy attacks to round things out. You move your selected character in battle with a virtual joystick and tap on the corresponding buttons on the right side of the screen to perform a light attack or activate your special ability (which is on a cooldown timer). Tapping and holding down your basic attack will transform your light attack into a heavy attack. Even though you'll use three Guardians in battle, it doesn't matter which character you're controlling; you'll have access to every special attack for every unit.

The next battle mechanic you'll need to master is dashing. Dashing is how you'll evade devastating attacks against your character. Swipe in the direction you wish to dash to perform the move successfully. Dashing out of any visible attack rings is how you'll get the most out of this ability.

Your units will offer a health and armor pool to determine in-battle survivability. Always watch out for how low your health drops, and take control of these low-health characters before they get knocked out. Units that hang out in the melee range are susceptible to taking a beating, so keep your eyes peeled and be ready to swap.

Story mode

Tapping on the Play button brings you to the game mode selection screen. Story mode is unlocked by default, and the subsequent chapters unlock as you complete a linear set of stages within each chapter. You can set the difficulty (unlocked after the tutorial) and chapter before playing through the story.

2 Images

Close

Stages are separated by quick dialogue events followed by battle sequences, and every stage costs energy points (1 point is recharged every 5 minutes) to initiate. Battles are usually completed in multiple waves, and you can occasionally select buffs between waves. Each stage offers a recommended power level, so it's important to ensure your team's power level meets or is above the recommended value to clear the stage. Always aim to clear stages with three stars; if you're unable to, you can always try later when you level up more — three stars is the best way to earn premium rewards such as the orbs (used to acquire more characters).

Creating a team

Putting together your dream team requires a lot of time, effort, and some luck. Thankfully you'll acquire a few units by grinding through the story, but you'll still need to invest in the gacha system smartly to claim the character on their featured rate-up banner; some banners are only available for a limited time only.

Acquiring characters

As you play through the story's early chapters, you'll acquire starter Guardians. However, the primary method of procuring more characters is through the "Crystals" gacha system. Crystals are the currency needed to summon on a featured banner (rate-ups on individual characters). You'll come across Crystals by playing and claiming rewards from objective completions. Note: Converting collected orbs into Crystals is a universal method to summon on any banner of your choice.​​​​​​​

2 Images

Close

Roles

Your unit can be classified as a tank, melee, ranged, or support. The tank class excels at soaking up aggro and surviving against enemy attacks. Melee and ranged focus on dealing damage from close and long-range. In contrast, the support class prioritizes utility, healing, and buffing while in the backline.

Incorporating your team with a mixture of roles is recommended, depending on the content type you're tackling. In story mode, having a tank that can soak up the majority of hits will help your team feel less squishy and prevent characters from being knocked out (a necessary goal when obtaining all three stars). You can opt-in for more damage by doubling up on roles by adding a melee and ranged character instead of a support, but this will force you to manage your units' health by dodging attacks while gaining health back from external buff sources (which isn't always reliable). A well-balanced team will be made up of a tank, an invested damage dealer, and a support.

Powering up your units

Selecting your team is only one step in, and powering up your units is the next critical step. A star rating categorizes your Guardians; the lower the stars, the weaker your units start out. Not to worry, you'll be able to raise your stars by acquiring character shards. Shards are collected by unlocking extra copies of the same character.

Increasing your Guardian level will bump your stats and combat power. Levels require (for manual increase) XP Motes from your class and can be obtained from quest rewards, supply runs, and dungeons. Otherwise, placing your units on your combat team will net XP points after defeating all the baddies. Note: Character levels reach a cap, and you'll require rank-up materials to bypass that level cap.

Keeping your characters ranked and leveled is vital to your team's growth. Not only do levels contribute to your team's combat power, but they also provide personal growth to your Guardians. Essentially levels unlock talents for each unit, yielding several buffs and passives for your abilities. You'll also reach milestones that grant bonuses and rewards to your account.

The visuals don't miss

The beautiful visuals behind Kabam's Disney Mirrorverse are stunning. The gameplay itself is a cinematic treat that compels you to kick back and relax while enjoying the epicness of seeing your favorite characters face off against one another. Kabam's attention to detail and polish may push it up as a worthy contender as one of Android's best games for 2022. So if you're a Disney and Pixar fan, and character collecting/team building is your jam, you won't want to miss out on Disney Mirrorverse.