It's safe to say there are a lot of options to choose from when it comes to streaming services. You have your staples like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video (who doesn't pay for Prime, after all), but maybe for you these have grown stale, and you're looking for something new to peruse on your favorite streaming device. Options like Disney+ and Hulu are great for filling that void. But who wants to pay for multiple services without a proper testing period?

This is why today's deal on a Disney+ and Hulu bundle is a great way to trial the services without breaking the bank, and since you can currently snag access to four whole months for a three-spot each month, coming out to $12 total, now is a great time to see just how warm Disney's streaming waters are (after all, Disney owns Hulu).

What's great about the Disney+ and Hulu streaming bundle

Marvel, Marvel, Marvel, and some TV shows too

The biggest draw for Disney+ is that it houses all of the Marvel movies. You can legitimately run through the whole collection, complete with the TV shows, and Disney+ is even kind enough to list the collection together so users don't have to go digging. Subscribing to Disney+ is hands-down the easiest way to catch up on everything Marvel, even if you'd like to start at the very beginning. If you were to purchase the movies individually, they would set you back $700 (they are Disney movies after all, so they are almost always full price at $20 a pop, and there are 35 of them to date), and the TV shows would raise that cost even higher. So a measly $12 for four months to watch it all is a much better deal.

Now, the thing to keep in mind is that for $3 a month ads are included with this deal, both Disney+ and Hulu will offer ads, but it's also worth keeping in mind that this ad-tier typically retails for $11 a month, making $12 for four months a great deal even when the deal does include ads, essentially saving yourself $32.

Also, if you're big into TV content rather than blockbuster Marvel movies, Hulu offers an excellent selection of TV shows, from older shows like Cheers, to newer stuff that aired this week. You could easily spend four months watching TV shows if that's what you prefer, from greats like Letterkenny and What We Do in the Shadows, to the older and more obscure stuff like Dark Skies.

Ultimately, for $3 a month for the next four months, you can suss out just how much content Disney+ and Hulu offer to make an informed purchase should you choose to subscribe at full price when your four months are up. And if you absolutely can't stand ads, you can always upgrade to the $17 a-month plan that includes ESPN+ while excluding ads across all three services. In any case, if you've been curious to see what Disney+ and Hulu are bringing to the streaming table, today's $12 deal for four months of access is a great way to dip your toe in.