Users frustrated with excessive ads on Hulu may see interactive ads as a new form of engagement, starting with quiz shows and mini-games.

Disney isn't the only one experimenting with interactive ads — Discord and Prime Video are also adding interactive elements to their platforms.

Hulu was the first to jump to the ad-supported streaming model, long before the likes of Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and others did. With access to Hulu originals, Disney+ shows, sports events, and more, the streaming service is easily one of the best when it comes to value.

However, users of the streaming service's ad-enabled tier are frustrated with the "ridiculous amount of ads" the platform peddles. A quick Reddit search reveals this to be a common complaint, with people saying it's "out of control," "absurd" or "horrible," and more to describe ads on the platform. Now, in an attempt to make ads a little less annoying (or more depending on who you ask), Disney is rolling out interactive advertisements on Hulu and ESPN.

Disney made the announcement in a press release, referring to the new interactive ads as "advergaming experiences." These advertisements will appear in the form of mini-games, and will be powered by BrightLine. Initially, advergaming would offer two formats:

Quiz Show: A multi-question, multi-answer trivia game.

Beat the Clock: A game where users need to complete a series of tasks or questions, featuring a Topgolf-branded version of the ad format.

As pointed out by The Verge, these ads will not only help brands push forward their message in a more interactive way, but they'll also gain insight into viewer engagement by gauging if the viewer attempted to play the game or ignored it completely.

Ads on Hulu typically appear before you begin streaming and throughout the stream. It's currently unclear if advergaming will show up during specific slots, or show up randomly like regular ads on Hulu.

Discord and Prime Video are doing something similar

Communication platform Discord recently announced that it's also adding advertisements to the platform in the form of 'Quests,' which are essentially in-game challenges that reward users. Similarly, Amazon's Prime Video, back in May, announced it was adding "interactive and shoppable" ads to the platform in the form of shoppable carousels, interactive pause ads, and interactive brand trivia ads. These would pop up during ad breaks.

This also comes on the heels of Disney introducing shoppable ads on Disney+ in partnership with Kerv, which offer viewers information about a product or a range of products, alongside a scannable QR code that leads to the brand's marketplace. According to Disney, the campaign kicked off in April with Target and Nespresso.

Hulu's ad-supported tier costs $8/month or $80 annually. Those who prefer an ad-free experience can opt for the streaming service's $18/month plan.