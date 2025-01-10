Summary Disney+ announced support for HDR10+ content at CES 2025.

HDR10+ provides a realistic viewing experience for consumers.

Disney+ joins 160 other adopters of the HDR standard, including major competitors.

CES 2025 is currently underway, and we are seeing a boatload of tech innovations in the hardware space, ranging from new display technologies to smart glasses and home appliances. However, there are a few noteworthy software-side announcements from the event as well, and the latest one is from streaming giant Disney. The company just announced support for HDR10+ content, which you can view on almost all the popular smart TVs and home projectors.

Disney+ is a household name in content streaming for several reasons, such as the company's longstanding history with entertainment, pre-installation on most smart TVs or dongles, and its market position as one of the best streaming apps on Android. AT CES this year, the global certification authority responsible for the HDR10+ standard, HDR10R+ Technologies LLC, confirmed that Disney+ will soon stream content in the is new standard (via MediaPlayNews).

To the consumer, HDR10+ content translates into a pleasant and more realistic viewing experience. To help users understand the technical aspect, a representative of the certification authority, Marc Finer, explained that HDR certification introduced in 2017 by Samsunng and Panasonic requires no licensing fee. It also helps with standardization worldwide.

Several other important HDR developments announced

Better viewing for everyone

The HDR standard already has over 160 adopters, and a catalog of 13,000+ compatible products. With DIsney+ now a part of the adopters, it now rivals the likes of Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Paramount+, and Apple TV+. On a level playing field like this, it is down to the services to run exclusive content with the right partners to keep audiences hooked to their content libraries.

However, the HDR certification body is pushing for more broadcast media to adopt the standard as well, with assistance from NextGen TV. While NBC 4 New York of the NBC Universal Local group already supports it, efforts are ongoing to bring support to all Fox affiliates, including the flagship station for the Super Bowl LIX.

Your in-flight entertainment might get better as well, with Panasonic Avionics announcing the HDR10+ certification of infotainment screens for commercial airliners/ We just hope to see the momentum maintained.