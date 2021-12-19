Yesterday, YouTube TV users got some bitter news as negotiations between Google and Disney fell apart. As a result, Disney-owned channels like ESPN and FX — as well as local ABC affiliates — were removed from the platform. Though Google had telegraphed this news over the last few weeks, it didn't make the loss any less frustrating. If you had considered jumping to Hulu's live television offerings, you might want to hold off, as a deal has already been struck between the two companies.

YouTube TV's Twitter account announced the service had reached a new deal with Disney to bring back its channels to the platform. This move includes all channels removed from its slate yesterday will regain access to that content starting today.

Despite this carriage dispute's minimal impact on subscribers, YouTube TV is honoring its price reduction promise. Although the $65 per month price has been restored for new members, current users will see their next month of service drop to just $50 — just as the company pledged yesterday. This deal also includes anyone who ended their subscription yesterday to sign up for a competitor. So long as you reactivate your account before your membership ends, you'll be given a $15 discount on your next bill. Just keep in mind this price is only good for one monthly cycle.

This dispute isn't the first time YouTube TV has been in danger of losing channels. Comcast nearly pulled its NBCUniversal content from the platform earlier this fall, just as the NFL season was getting into full swing. Fortunately, a short-term contract extension gave the two companies enough time to work out a deal, preventing viewers from losing out on any of their favorite channels. While these negotiations between Disney and Google went a little farther, it's good to see regular programming already back on schedule.

The ultimate guide for installing the Google Play Store on Amazon Fire tablets Updated for the 11th Gen Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email