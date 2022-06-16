Dish is best known for providing satellite TV service, but it's also been sitting on wireless spectrum licenses for years. Now, it's finally putting them to use. After testing its new 5G network in Las Vegas, Dish has expanded "Project Genesis" to more than 120 cities across the US. While Dish says it covers 20% of the population, don't expect access in any major cities just yet.

According to Dish, it's the first carrier in the US to launch voice over new radio or "VoNR," which routes voice calls over the 5G network. Other carriers are still using VoLTE because they have LTE networks (Dish doesn't). Its network runs on three bands, including AWS-4, Lower 700 MHz E Block, and AWS H Block. The low-frequency 700MHz spectrum is good for distance, but speeds are reportedly just around 30Mbps. The AWS bands (around 1900-2100Mhz) can hit a few hundred megabits, though.

You can order Dish 5G today if you're in a supported market. It only costs $30 per month, but there's one major caveat: you have to buy a phone from Dish, and the only option is a Galaxy S22. Thankfully, Dish isn't charging the full $800 retail for the phone, offering it to new subscribers for $400. You also have the option of buying a Netgear Nighthawk hotspot for $350.

In addition to the limited device choice, you will be lacking several important technologies like RCS messaging, Wi-Fi calling, and E911. While you have to be in one of the supported markets to order, Dish phones will be able to roam on AT&T and T-Mobile outside of these areas. So, calling this a "project" probably means it's still something of a beta. You've been warned.