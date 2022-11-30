Disgaea 4: A Promise Revisited was initially released on the PlayStation 3 in 2011 and has received numerous ports since then, and today's surprise release on Android and iOS may be the best port yet. Numerous quality-of-life features are here, alongside all of the content previous versions enjoyed. So if you've been itching for a deep and lengthy SRPG to dive into, Disgaea 4: A Promise Revisited is here to help.​​​​​​

Disgaea games are hardcore SPRGs that require a lot of grinding to progress through their anime-like stories, and the mobile port of Disgaea 4 is one of the best yet, complete with an auto-battle option (also available in Disgaea 1 on Android), perfect for people who enjoy narratives but find grinding frustrating. You can even set the auto-battle to run overnight (make sure you keep the screen on), so you can wake up ready to tackle the next part of the story with a stronger team. This setting can also be toggled in the Item World, so you can avoid the grind of upgrading your items, too, which is certainly appreciated.

Complimenting the auto-battle feature is the ability to adjust the game's battle speed up to 8x. Whether you use it with the auto-battle feature or for manual play, it'll allow you to level up your characters in minutes rather than hours.

The mobile port of Disgaea 4 port also brings cloud save support, so you can transition between your phone and tablet without losing any progress. There's also official partial controller support for PS4 controllers, but in our testing, we found that typical Android bluetooth controllers like the Steelseries Stratus+ are supported out of the box, too. However, regardless of your controller, support isn't universal across the game. Some optional screen toggles aren't controller supported, so even with a controller; you may be touching the screen frequently if you don't feel like constantly dipping into the main settings.

Disgaea 4: A Promise Revisited is available on Android and iOS for $32.99. The price is bound to raise eyebrows, but it's still cheaper than the Steam and Nintendo Switch versions that retail at 49.99 and $39.99, respectively. Plus, Disgaea 1 on Android is one of the best versions available, and the fresh mobile port for Disgaea 4 stacks up just as well. Rest assured, if you have the funds to spare, you'll be getting 100s of hours of quality SRPG gameplay by purchasing Disgaea 4: A Promise Revisited, with a full feature set comparable to consoles and PC, all at a lower price. What's not to like?