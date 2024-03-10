Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Save up to $1000 with trade in + $100 instant Samsung credit + memory upgrade It's not an overhaul by any means, but even small changes like (finally) swapping back to a flat touchscreen and seven years of system updates help the Galaxy S24 Ultra stand apart from its predecessors. Galaxy AI's suite of features are front and center, as well as Google's latest utilities like Circle to Search, and this AI craze even brings its magic to the Ultra's cameras for after-the-fact super slo-mo. $1300 at Samsung

Samsung's constant refinement of its phones year after year allows it to produce some of the most reliable and popular devices on the market. But its flagship Galaxy S24 series is its most celebrated, becoming one of its best lineups to date. The phones are powered by an impressive processor, offering fantastic displays, and delivering a new software experience backed by AI.

If you've been looking to upgrade, and were thinking about the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra, then now's going to be a great time to shop thanks to the Discover Samsung event that's offering savings up to 86% for a limited time.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra?

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is considered by many to be one of the best Android smartphones in 2024. Samsung has spent years refining its Galaxy S series lineup, and this year, it's delivering quite the experience with the S24 Ultra with its fantastic 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, impressive Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 12GB RAM, and up to 1TB of internal storage.

In addition, the phone now has a more squared off shape which makes it more comfortable to hold in hand. And it also looks incredibly sleek thanks to it partially being made from titanium, which also offers a little more durability. The battery life is absolutely phenomenal thanks to its 5,000mAh battery capacity. If you need to charge in a hurry, the phone does support up to 45W charging speeds, and also has support for wireless charging too.

As far as the cameras, you get a quad setup on the rear with a 200MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, a 10MP 3x telephoto, and 50MP 5x telephoto, along with a 12MP front-facing selfie camera. As you can probably imagine, you can get some great photos with this phone, with impressive zoom capabilities that will bring you closer to the action than ever before.

Of course, you can't forget about the stylus, allowing users to jot down notes and the fly or sketch something out when necessary. Overall, this is a fantastic handset if you're looking for something that has a large and beautiful screen. While it can be pricey with a starting price of $1,299.99, it can be had for much less during the Discover Samsung event.

Samsung is now offering up to 86% off when combining promotions from wireless carriers, along with its own trade in savings, plus upgrading the memory for free, and issuing a $100 Samsung credit that can be used to purchase accessories like cases.