The Discover Samsung event is now underway, with the brand discounting some of its most popular TVs, Galaxy smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, computers, and more. Of course, there's a lot to sift through here, since pretty much everything that's noteworthy is on sale, but what really caught our eyes is the new deals that are being offered on the brand's latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

These are some of the best foldables phones that you can buy in 2024, and just like any other top-tier device, it's going to have a hefty starting price. Of course, we mention all of this because right now, during the Discover Samsung event, you can grab these phones at some of the lowest prices we've seen, with up to $640 off or scoring even deeper savings with up to $1,200 off with trade-in. But you'll want to be quick because these deals are only around for the next few days.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Close

The Z Fold 6 is an absolute beast of a mobile phone, offering a large inner display and fantastic external front screen as well. The design is quite modern and makes use of Titanium to really set it apart from its competition. Furthermore, you're also going to get an array of cameras on the rear, and when it comes to starting price, the Z Fold 6 starts at $1,900. But during this limited-time deal, you can score up to $640 off without any kind of trade-in. And if you have a smartphone that's eligible, you can save even more by trading in an older device, with the potential to score up to $1,200 off.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Save $1,200 or $640 without trade-in Samsung's latest foldable takes some cues from the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with a boxier design and an all-matte finish. It features a slightly wider cover display for a more comfortable typing experience, as well as new Galaxy AI features and an upgraded ultra-wide camera. $1900 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6