If you're looking to score some smoking deals on Samsung's best devices, there's no better time than during its Discover events. The brand has held an event for pretty much every season over the past year or so, and the promotions tend not to disappoint. Not only do you get major discounts on its best smartphones, but you also get added incentives on top, like free storage upgrades, enhanced trade-in values, and gift cards.

With that said, for a limited time, you can score some heavy savings on Samsung's latest Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z foldables, Galaxy Watches, and more. So if you've been thinking about upgrading your current phone or just wanted to make a switch, then it's going to be a great time to shop. Just be sure to get these deals while you can because they won't be around long.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

If you're looking for a large phone that gets pretty much everything right, then the Galaxy S24 Ultra is going to be for you. In our review, we loved that this phone had an amazing display, a revamped design with harder edges, great cameras, and excellent performance when it came to everyday use and battery life. This really is the pinnacle of smartphones, offering an experience that has been refined over numerous years. Now, what we didn't like was the price, coming in at a minimum of $1,300. And now, we're seeing some impressive discounts from Samsung that directly addresses this issue.

Samsung Galaxy S24+

The Galaxy S24+ is our stand-out from the series, offering a great mix of size, features, and power. The build quality of this phone is absolutely fantastic, while offering zippy performance and excellent battery life. Most importantly, this device offers meaningful improvements over its predecessor, which means, if you've been thinking about upgrading, it's probably a good idea. And last, Samsung has promised a whopping seven years of OS updates, which means this thing isn't going anywhere, any time soon.

Samsung Galaxy S24