Folding smartphones have been a thing for a few years now, and while they're not quite the novelty they once were, they're still far from commonplace. One of the reasons for this (aside from people being understandably skeptical of folding LED screens) is that devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are cost-prohibitive. However, if you have a device you're willing to let go of, and you've been jonesing to get your hands on one of Samsung's best phones, you can take up to $700 off the most advanced phone in North America.

Why the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the smartphone of the future

In our detailed Galaxy Z Fold 4 review, we dubbed this device the "smartphone of the future." That might seem like a bold claim, especially considering that consumers have so far been rather slow to adopt these innovative folding smartphones. Samsung's fourth-generation Galaxy Z Fold convinced us that might change. For mobile multitaskers and anybody else looking to carry a tablet-sized screen in their pockets, it simply doesn't get better than the Galaxy Z Fold 4 — if you're okay with some design compromises.

It should come as no surprise that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is thicker than your average smartphone. That's simply the price of entry for that big, beautiful 7.6-inch 2176x1812 OLED primary display. On the cover, you'll find another 6.2-inch touchscreen, allowing you to use the phone as — well, a phone — without having to open it. The cover display's 2316x904 resolution feels slightly cramped for things like typing, but it's nice not having to flip the thing open every time you want to take a call, send a text, or do other smartphone stuff. Hardware performance is great, as you'd expect from a Samsung flagship, and the folding display's S Pen support adds another layer of capability.

This isn't the best deal we've ever seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but it is one of the better discounts that has popped up on the pricey 1TB model. For today only, Samsung is offering up to $700 towards the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with the trade-in of a qualifying device. That brings the base 256GB model down to as low as $1,100, and the 1TB as low as $1,460.

And today only, you can get a $50 Samsung.com instant credit, which you could use to buy a snazzy Z Fold 4 case or a reliable fast charger since it doesn't come in the box anymore.