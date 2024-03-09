Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Save up to $720 with enhanced trade in If you're looking to purchase a foldable smartphone, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5 is going to be a great option. The device features a larger outer display, a powerful processor, and excellent software. In addition, it comes in with a starting price of $999.99. During this Discover Samsung event, you can save up to $720 with the brand's enhanced trade-in promotion. So get it while you can, because this deal won't last long. See at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of the best foldables you can buy in 2024. The Z Flip 5 delivers when it comes to experience thanks to its powerful processor, excellent software, and large cover display. The Z Flip 5 is the perfect handset if you've been curious about foldables, but didn't have the budget to spend over $1,000 on some of the more expensive foldable models out there.

While it's $999.99 starting price is fair, it's often better to pick it up, if you manage to find a really good deal on it. With that said, you can now save up to $720 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 for an extremely limited time during the Discover Samsung sales event.

What's great about the Galaxy Z Flip 5?

To be frank, there's a lot to love about the Galaxy Z Flip 5. This fifth iteration in the Galaxy Z Flip lineup is, as you might expect, the most refined, with a design that looks sleek but is also quite functional as well. One of the biggest changes to the latest model is the large cover display that gives users more screen real estate to work with. This can come in handy when you want to get little things done but don't want to unfold the device.

When it comes to specifications, the Z Flip 5 features a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. As mentioned before, you get a large cover display that measures 3.4 inches, which provides just enough space to comfortably type out messages, browse web pages, and more. The internal folding display comes in at 6.7 inches, and you also get a pair of 12MP rear cameras.

When it comes to battery life, you can expect all-day use with a single charge, and while you don't get the fastest wired charging speeds at 25W, you do get wireless charging which adds a touch of convenience. Overall, this is an extremely refined foldable phone that is a pleasure to use. And this current promotion provides one of the best discounts we've seen in quite some time if you're willing to trade in a device.

So get it while you can, because this deal won't last long. And if you do manage to pick one up, try to grab some of the great accessories with the money saved to protect the phone and also elevate the experience.