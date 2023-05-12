Samsung deals have been fewer and further between over the last six months, but that drought ends Monday morning. Discover Samsung Week is back again, and with it comes discounts of every size, shape, and duration.

During the last Discover Samsung event, we saw some of the first deals on the Galaxy S23 series along with some heavy discounts on the S22 series, and we're hoping to see more of same come May 15. From major appliances like washers and smart fridges to the smallest of Galaxy Buds, from hours-long flash deals to week-long promotions, there will (hopefully) be a deal for everyone.

Samsung also runs livestreams during and before Discover Samsung Week, where special discounts are often given to viewers, so it's worth checking out the landing page and seeing what's live and what's to come.

Source: Samsung Discover Samsung Samsung's shopping event is back again for another week of daily discounts and flash deals. From the smallest accessories to the biggest appliances, nothing seems to be off-limits during Discover Samsung, so stay tuned and keep your eyes peeled. You never know what might pop up. See at Samsung

What is Discover Samsung?

Discover Samsung is a digital shopping event on Samsung.com that is usually a week long. Sometimes they'll run longer around times like Black Friday (and hopefully around Prime Day) this summer.

During these events, Samsung will discount a variety of products from virtually all sections of the store, in three deal types:

Week-long promotions will go from Monday morning May 15 until the wee hours of the morning Monday 22.

Deals of the day will turn over every morning to freshen things up and rotate deeper discounts.

Flash sales take place almost every afternoon, and flash sales usually have the largest discounts of all — that is when they're not on a random charger or accessory.

When do new deals launch?

Weeklong deals should start Monday morning on May 15 and run through til Sunday, May 21. Daily deals start and end at 9am Eastern Daylight Time, while flash sales with run from 12-4PM ET.

What deals did we see last time?

During the March Discover Samsung Week, Samsung ran enhanced trade-in offers on the Galaxy S23 series and the Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 4, along with some Deal of the Day bonus that threw in Samsung instant credit. The Galaxy S22 series saw hundreds off on specific models during specific Deals of the Day.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series had instant rebates as well as guaranteed $500 trade-in value, assuming you had a tablet or phone to trade in towards it. Similarly, the Galaxy Watch 5 series and Pixel Buds saw instant rebates plus guaranteed trade-in values when trading in any smartwatch or earbuds respectively.

In fact, the guaranteed trade-in towards the Galaxy Buds 2, 2 Pro, and Live are still active right now, as well as the $70 towards the Watch 5 and $120 towards the Watch 5 Pro, so any discounts we see next week will bring prices down to impulse buy territory.