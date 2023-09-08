The Discover Samsung event is back for another round of special discounts and savings this year, and this time it brings with it new deals on Samsung's latest and greatest tech. A week chock-full of offers on phones, tablets, earbuds, and even appliances, the Discover Samsung Fall Sale is the best chance you'll have to score savings on Samsung devices before Black Friday deals arrive in November.

This time, however, the Discover Samsung event is kicking off a little early with some exclusive early access deals that you can take advantage of right now. While the official start date is Monday, September 11 for the fall Discover Samsung event, you'll find special offers available on some of the best Samsung phones, tablets, and wearables today.

The list of offerings may seem small right now, but don't worry. This is just a sample of some of the best deals on Samsung products you'll see during the Discover Samsung savings event this month. Come Monday, we'll have a fresh batch of offers to check out once the event kicks into high gear, so be sure to revisit throughout the week to see new flash sales and daily deals.

Best Discover Samsung phone deals

You'll find special trade-in deals and discounts on Samsung's top smartphones, including some impressive offers on the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 . If a foldable isn't quite your style, however, there's an enhanced trade-in deal on the Galaxy S23 Ultra that can save upwards of $1,000 on Samsung's premium handheld.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Up to 58% off Save up to $1,320 on select 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 5 options, or up to $1,200 with enhanced trade-in credits with qualifying devices. $1800 at Samsung

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Up to 60% off Save up to $600 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 this week wit enhanced trade-in credits on qualifying devices. $1000 at Samsung

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Up to 81% off Save up to $980 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra this week with enhanced trade-in credits on qualifying devices. $1200 at Samsung

Best Discover Samsung smartwatch deals

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition is getting an $80 price cut, while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is up to $70 off depending on the model you go with. If you'd rather go for the newer models, head on over to our best Galaxy Watch 6 deals guide if you're after Samsung's latest wearable this weekend.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition 16% off Save $80 on Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition during the fall Discover Samsung savings event. $500 at Samsung

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Up to $70 off Both the LTE and Bluetooth options of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are getting sizable discounts during the Discover Samsung event, with $70 off the LTE model and $50 off the Bluetooth model respectively. $450 at Samsung

Best Discover Samsung earbud deals

Samsung is offering a discount of $50 off the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds starting today, as well as offering them for as low as $100 if you bundle them with select Samsung smartphones thanks to special Discover Samsung bundle deals.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro 22% off Samsung's true wirless Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds are getting a $50 price drop during the Discover Samsung Fall Sale. $230 at Samsung

What is Discover Samsung?

Throughout the year, Samsung will sporadically kick off a week-long sale called the Discover Samsung savings event. It's a time to get some killer deals on the brands tech, including their top phones, tablets, appliances, and more. Deals are available throughout the entire week, starting on Friday, September 8, with new flash deals and special deal of the day offers dropping starting Monday, September 11.

The last Discover Samsung Week savings event, which kicked off Monday, May 15 and ran through Monday, May 22, offered a batch of similar deals for eager shoppers to jump on. However, this time around we're getting exclusive early access to some of the best deals you'll see over the coming week.

What deals were available during the last Discover Samsung event?

The previous event consisted of a mix of enhanced trade-in deals, instant discounts, and special bundle offers on phones, TVs, and appliances. Some of the best offers were around the Galaxy smartphones, including a special trade-in offer that gave up to $350 trade-in credits towards the Galaxy A54 5G, as well as a sizable discount on the Galaxy S23 Ultra that offered up to $750 trade-in credit plus an additional $180 discount.

Of course, accessories and wearables also get some tasty offers as well. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds came with a free case plus a guaranteed $50 in trade-in credits, and the Galaxy Watch 5 came with a free charging dock and minimum of $70 trade-in credit.

This time around, we'll most likely see some of the same deals show up throughout the week. However, with the release of Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphones, as well as the new Galaxy Watch 6 wearables, older generation models may see deeper discounts or better trade-in offers.