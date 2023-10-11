Source: Betron Earbuds Cleaning Pen Save 50% with a coupon applied at checkout $4 $8 Save $4 The earbud cleaning pen tool is a nifty little tool if you wish to clean your earbuds and other electronics regularly. This tool can reach all the tight spots without damaging your precious electronics, and it usually retails for $8. However, you can select a coupon on the product page and buy it for just $4 this Fall Prime Day. $4 at Amazon

We often spend hours researching and compiling collections of the best wireless earbuds and best budget earbuds but can start underperforming after a short while, depending on how you use them. While some of these changes, like battery degradation, are mostly irreversible, you don’t need to throw out your earbuds for softer sound or an overall dirtier appearance. This $8 accessory on Amazon is going for $4 on Prime Day with a coupon applied at checkout.

Why is an earbud-cleaning pen a good investment?

Anything that sees use tends to get dirty, and earbuds ought to stay clean because not doing so can irritate and cause other ear-related issues. Keeping the case of most true wireless earbuds is a cakewalk, but manually cleaning earbuds can be more challenging; you may need specialized tools to clean the earbuds themselves without damaging anything. That’s where the Betron's Earbud Cleaning Pen comes in.

It has a metal nib with a scooped face for all that stuck-on earwax and gunk in the buds' silicone ear tips. At the other end is a dense sponge that should help wipe down surfaces and clean them. Its tubular shape makes it ideal for cleaning out the space for earbud stems in the case, which would otherwise remain inaccessible. The tool also has a high-density brush for cleaning the grills found on the exterior of most earbuds like the third-gen AirPods.

The retractable heads make this cleaning tool a pocketable utility necessity, and for $8, it is absolute value for money, especially if it's saving you from dropping money on new earbuds. Usually, $8 for a cleaning tool may seem steep, but for Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon is offering a 50% discount coupon on this accessory, dropping the price to a measly $4. At that price, the savings are well worth it, especially because the cleaning tool can also clean other gadgets like your keyboard or camera. This tool is also great to have on hand should you decide to splurge and grab one of Amazon's earbuds and headphones deals.