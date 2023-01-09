Source: Acer Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (3H) $449 $549 Save $100 Acer's Spin 514 is everything you'd want in a mid-range Chromebook. This model has a 14-inch touch display, an AMD Ryzen processor, and a durable metal chassis. Today's $100 discount just adds to the appeal. $449 at Best Buy

Acer makes some of the best Chromebooks on the market right now. In fact, three of its models made our most recent roundup, including the Spin 514 (3H). With a 14-inch touchscreen display, an AMD Ryzen processor, and a durable, metal chassis, it's the antithesis of the sluggish, plastic-bodied Chromebook stereotype, and right now it's being discounted down to just $449.

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook Spin 514

Acer has made the Chromebook Spin 514 available in a few different configurations over the years, and today's deal is specifically for the 3H, which comes with a Ryzen 3 5000 series processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Other notable features include up-facing DTS stereo speakers, a 1080p web camera, a backlit keyboard, and up to 10 hours of battery life. It supports the ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6 standard, and has one Standard-A and two Type-C USB ports.

All of this is crammed into an attractive, durable shell. Not only does it look great, but the chassis is metal, and the 14-inch display is protected by Gorilla Glass. This makes for a Chromebook that Acer says has been independently verified to meet MIL-STD-810H standards. It's not indestructible, but it should be enough to withstand the rigors of everyday life.

The Spin 514 isn't for hardcore gamers, and it's not for folks looking for a budget laptop. But if you need a good-looking Chromebook, that doubles as both a laptop and tablet, with enough processing power that won't slow you down, the 514 is an outstanding option. Grab one, with confidence, while you can at this price.