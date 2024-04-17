Discord hosts many online communities. Staying connected on Discord is easy on any inexpensive smartphone. Even with Discord being available at anyone's fingertips, there are several reasons to remove the social messaging app from your phone or computer. For example, you might be concerned about Discord's privacy policy on data collection or prefer to start a fresh re-install to improve the app's performance. This guide demonstrates how to uninstall and remove all traces of Discord on your computer and phone.

How to uninstall Discord on a computer

When uninstalling a program, it sometimes leaves residual files that prevent a clean re-install of the program. In the steps below, we show how to uninstall Discord using Windows (we verified the steps for systems running Windows 10 and 11) and Mac computers while ensuring the software leftovers don't remain.

Before proceeding to the steps below, check if all instances of Discord are completely closed (this includes closing the tray and Discord web browser pages).

Uninstalling Discord on Windows PC

1. Visit the Control Panel on your PC.

red solid arrow pointing to programs and red rectangle outline over uninstall a program in control panel

2. Click Uninstall a program.

red rectangle outline over discord listing in programs

3. Right-click Discord and select Uninstall. Alternatively, search for Discord in your Windows search bar and right-click the Discord app listing for the uninstall option.

red rectangle outline over uninstall option

Removing the Discord residue files on a Windows PC

1. Press the Windows logo key and R to open the Run dialog box on your PC.

red rectangle outline over run dialog box on windows pc

2. Type %appdata% inside the dialog box and click OK.

red rectangle outline over open %appdata% field and red rectangle outline over ok button in the run dialog box

3. Locate and select the Discord folder. Then, right-click the folder and choose Delete.

red rectangle outline over discord folder in appdata

4. Return to the Run dialog box, type %localappdata%, and click OK.

red rectangle outline over open %localappdata% and red rectangle outline over ok button in run dialog box

5. Locate and select the Discord folder. Then, right-click the folder and choose Delete.

red rectangle outline over discord folder in localappdata folder

6. Return to the Run dialog box, type regedit, and click OK.

red rectangle outline over open regedit and red rectangle outline over ok button in run dialog box

7. Locate HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Discord, right-click the Discord folder, and select Delete.

red rectangle outline over discord folder in HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE

Uninstalling Discord on a Mac

1. Open Finder from the Dock.

2. On the side pane, navigate to Applications and locate Discord.

Red rectangle outline over application in side pane and red rectangle outline over discord in applications list

3. Right-click Discord and select Move to Trash. Alternatively, drag and drop the Discord app icon into the Trash Can and empty it.

red rectangle outline over move to trash option on highlighted discord app listing

Deleting the Discord residual files on a Mac

1. On the taskbar, select Go > Go to Folder.

2. Type: 

~/Library/Caches

mac folder shortcut for library caches 

~/Library/Application Support

mac folder shortcut for library application 

~/Library/Preferences

mac folder shortcut for library preferences

~/Library/Logs

mac folder shortcut for library logs

3. Select com.hnc.Discord and choose Move to Trash.

red rectangle outline over com.hnc.Discord folder

How to uninstall Discord on mobile

We walk you through the steps below to remove the Discord app. We perform the steps using an Android phone, but you can apply them to the Discord iOS app.

1. On your device's home page, tap and hold the Discord app icon.

2. Select Uninstall.

red solid arrow pointing to red rectangle outline over discord app icon on android homepage
red square outline over uninstall button above the discord app icon

3. You can also uninstall the Discord mobile app by visiting Settings > Apps and selecting Uninstall on the Discord app listing.

red rectangle outline over discord app listing in android settings
red square outline over uninstall button on the discord app page

Alternatively, as of Google Play Store version 38.8, you can uninstall Play Store apps remotely without using your primary device. This feature allows you to uninstall Play Store apps using any connected device. If you don't have the working feature, use the method above to uninstall the app from your current device.

After uninstalling an app, the app's data and cache are automatically removed. Exceptions occur if files stay stored in your internal storage. You can delete these files by visiting Settings > Apps > Discord > Storage > Clear Cache (repeat this process to Clear Data).

How to clear your app cache on your Android phone or tablet thumbnail
Know your limits on Discord

Discord can be too much, whether because you manage too many servers or your personal experiences with the app aren't working out. It's time to put the app to rest. According to Discord's policy for account deletion, inactive accounts have two years before being deleted. That's plenty of time to take a break and check out other social and productivity apps.

The Discord logo aabove several cartoon characters that are sitting around tables and sitting in shoes
