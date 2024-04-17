Discord hosts many online communities. Staying connected on Discord is easy on any inexpensive smartphone. Even with Discord being available at anyone's fingertips, there are several reasons to remove the social messaging app from your phone or computer. For example, you might be concerned about Discord's privacy policy on data collection or prefer to start a fresh re-install to improve the app's performance. This guide demonstrates how to uninstall and remove all traces of Discord on your computer and phone.

How to uninstall Discord on a computer

When uninstalling a program, it sometimes leaves residual files that prevent a clean re-install of the program. In the steps below, we show how to uninstall Discord using Windows (we verified the steps for systems running Windows 10 and 11) and Mac computers while ensuring the software leftovers don't remain.

Before proceeding to the steps below, check if all instances of Discord are completely closed (this includes closing the tray and Discord web browser pages).

Uninstalling Discord on Windows PC

1. Visit the Control Panel on your PC.

2. Click Uninstall a program.

3. Right-click Discord and select Uninstall. Alternatively, search for Discord in your Windows search bar and right-click the Discord app listing for the uninstall option.

Removing the Discord residue files on a Windows PC

1. Press the Windows logo key and R to open the Run dialog box on your PC.

2. Type %appdata% inside the dialog box and click OK.

3. Locate and select the Discord folder. Then, right-click the folder and choose Delete.

4. Return to the Run dialog box, type %localappdata%, and click OK.

5. Locate and select the Discord folder. Then, right-click the folder and choose Delete.

6. Return to the Run dialog box, type regedit, and click OK.

7. Locate HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\Discord, right-click the Discord folder, and select Delete.

Uninstalling Discord on a Mac

1. Open Finder from the Dock.

2. On the side pane, navigate to Applications and locate Discord.

3. Right-click Discord and select Move to Trash. Alternatively, drag and drop the Discord app icon into the Trash Can and empty it.

Deleting the Discord residual files on a Mac

1. On the taskbar, select Go > Go to Folder.

2. Type:

~/Library/Caches

~/Library/Application Support

~/Library/Preferences

~/Library/Logs

3. Select com.hnc.Discord and choose Move to Trash.

How to uninstall Discord on mobile

We walk you through the steps below to remove the Discord app. We perform the steps using an Android phone, but you can apply them to the Discord iOS app.

1. On your device's home page, tap and hold the Discord app icon.

2. Select Uninstall.

3. You can also uninstall the Discord mobile app by visiting Settings > Apps and selecting Uninstall on the Discord app listing.

Alternatively, as of Google Play Store version 38.8, you can uninstall Play Store apps remotely without using your primary device. This feature allows you to uninstall Play Store apps using any connected device. If you don't have the working feature, use the method above to uninstall the app from your current device.

After uninstalling an app, the app's data and cache are automatically removed. Exceptions occur if files stay stored in your internal storage. You can delete these files by visiting Settings > Apps > Discord > Storage > Clear Cache (repeat this process to Clear Data).

Know your limits on Discord

Discord can be too much, whether because you manage too many servers or your personal experiences with the app aren't working out. It's time to put the app to rest. According to Discord's policy for account deletion, inactive accounts have two years before being deleted. That's plenty of time to take a break and check out other social and productivity apps.