As we become accustomed to using online means to communicate, we gain an appreciation for transparency in our Discord text chats. With Discord supporting Markdown, we can use markup language to change how Discord messages are portrayed to another user, even bypassing awkward exchanges for sending old messages to a Discord bot's changelog.

As a server owner, you may prefer to show transparency in your edited messages, which is where using strikethrough text comes in handy. Discord allows anyone to format words using Markdown on any trusty Android tablet, phone, or computer. It only requires knowing how to format your messages with Markdown. To help you get started, we created this simplified guide to teach you how to cross out text on Discord mobile and PC.

How to strikethrough text on Discord PC

You can apply these steps to the Discord website and the desktop client app. We show you how to use two methods to cross out words in your Discord message.

Open Discord and log in to your account. Select a Discord server or a direct message (DM) and hover over an empty message field. Type the message you want to send to a channel or recipients. Navigate to the typed-out Discord message and highlight the words you want to cross out. Above the highlighted words, click the S with a line symbol (the Strikethrough button). Press Enter to send your strikethrough Discord text.

To change your crossed-out message, hover over the text, click the Pencil icon, remove the tildes (~), and click Save.

Shortcut: Writing with markup language

You can insert four tildes (~), two in front and two at the end of the words, as a shortcut to cross out text. Type a Discord message and add tildes between the text, like ~~add crossed out text here~~, and click the Enter key. Inserting the tildes correctly shows a preview of the text crossed out. See the example below for an illustration.

Typing the tildes in the chatbox:

Hello, ~~world!~~

After clicking the Enter key:

Hello, world!

How to cross out text on Android and iOS

You can strikethrough text using the Discord mobile app. To get started, follow these steps:

Open the Discord mobile app and sign in to your Discord account. Select a Discord server and a channel. Type a message inside the chat box. Alternatively, do this in a direct message (DM) or Discord group chat. Close Place two tildes (~) before and after the words you plan to strike out. For example, Hello, ~~world.~~ Tap the Arrow key next to the Discord chat box. The words appear crossed out. Close

To undo the strikethrough effect, tap and hold the published text and select Edit Message. Removing the tildes (~) returns the text to normal.

Improving online communication with Discord

Discord has been a growing platform since 2015. It is one of the best communication apps to connect with family and friends. With more apps becoming a staple for online messaging, we crave a customizable (user-friendly) experience. Discord bolsters many features to keep our chats organized and personable. We can seamlessly insert emoticons, stream other apps, and insert spoiler tags in Discord chats.