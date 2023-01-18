Discord, the current king of non-professional chat room apps, has seen an explosion of users over the past two years. When the social distancing mandates were at a peak, millions of people flocked to Discord to keep their D&D campaign running or practice the new language they were learning on lockdown. But despite the ease of setting up and using Discord, some aspects, like those little colored circles next to your name, can be confusing for new users.

One thing that shouldn't be confusing is the best lineup of current Android phones. For that, we've got you covered! So, what does "idle" mean? Is it the same as AFK? Can you set it yourself? If these questions keep you up at night, don't worry, we've got you covered.

Online

This is the default status. Unless you specifically tell Discord otherwise, you appear as Online when actively using the app. That means if you have the Discord window open, and you're typing, on a call, or moving the mouse around as you browse your servers, you appear as Online to other users.

If you only use your phone to access Discord and not the desktop client, then other users see a green phone icon next to your avatar in place of the solid green circle.

Idle

If you don't interact with Discord for a while (about five minutes) and haven't closed the app, your status is automatically switched to Idle. This is essentially Discord's version of AFK. You're still online, and you still receive notifications. However, Idle status gives you an excuse to leave your friends on read.

Do Not Disturb

When you're tired of getting notifications but can't bring yourself to log out of Discord, you need Do Not Disturb. This status must be set manually and is perfect when you need the voice chat but don't want notifications getting in the way of coordinating your raid.

Offline/Invisible

This status indicates that you completely exited Discord or lost your internet connection. Alternatively, you can set your status to Invisible and appear as Offline to other Discord users. You can still use all of Discord's services, but it will look like you're not online to everyone else.

How to manually set your status

Desktop

Left-click on your username or avatar in the lower-left corner of the window. In the menu that pops up, hover over your current status to bring up another menu, then select your desired status.

Mobile

Tap the user profile icon in the lower-right corner of the screen. Tap Set Status. 2 Images Close Select your desired status from the menu. Close

Streaming

Discord isn't only a tool for gamers to communicate with each other while playing. It's also become a tool for content creators, particularly streamers, to keep in touch with their audience in real time. Streamers want their chat on the screen when streaming, but they don't want their personal information broadcast to their stans. The Streaming status solves this problem by hiding personal information (like email, connected accounts, and server invite links) usually displayed by Discord.

To get the purple status icon, you need to do a few things through the desktop client first:

Turn on Streamer Mode

Click the cogwheel next to your username in the lower-left corner of the screen. This opens the User Settings page. Scroll down on the left menu and click Streamer Mode. In the Streamer Mode menu, click the toggle next to Enable Streamer Mode.

Connect your Discord account with a streaming service

Click the cog next to your username to open the User Settings page. Select Connections toward the top of the left menu. From the Connections menu, select the service you'd like to connect to your account, then follow the instructions provided by the service you're connecting to.

Enable Discord to share your activity as a status message

Click the cog to open User Settings. Scroll down and click Activity Privacy. From the Activity Privacy menu, ensure that Display current activity as a status message is enabled. Enabling this setting could also display what games you are playing as part of your status.

Most importantly, you must be streaming. You may find that your status doesn't change to Streaming when using Twitch on your phone, but it might change when using OBS on a laptop. Considering this is more of a vanity status, don't stress it too much unless your streams are monetized and you have a Discord audience.

How to set a custom status

If the in-built statuses aren't sufficient for your needs, set a custom status.

Set a custom status on the desktop app

Left-click your username in the lower-left corner of the window. Select Set Custom Status. In the window that pops up, set a name for your status (emoji optional). This is what other Discord users see below your username. Set an expiration date for your status. You can automatically end your custom status after 30 minutes, one hour, four hours, the end of the day, or never. Set whether you wish to appear as Online, Idle, Do Not Disturb, or Invisible with your custom status. This affects the colored status icon next to your avatar and whether you receive notifications. Click Save.

Set a custom status on the mobile app (Android and iOS)

Tap the user profile icon in the lower-right corner of the screen. Tap Set Status. Select Set a custom status from the menu. From the Set custom status menu, give your status a name, an optional emoji, and an expiration date. 2 Images Close Tap Save.

Go forth and chat

User status is a good way to gauge someone's availability to chat. And statuses are a perfect tool for moderating how others interact with you when you're online and how Discord interacts with you via notifications. If you haven't used Discord and you're intrigued, we have a primer to get you started.