Summary Discord has redesigned its mobile app to improve organization and make it easier to navigate through multiple conversations.

The update includes features like a new dark theme, improved search functionality, and the ability to see which friends are active on the platform.

While these changes aim to enhance the user experience, there is a risk of backlash as users often resist redesigns on social networking sites.

If you’ve used Discord, you know how overwhelming it can be to have multiple conversations going at once. In between discussions happening in servers and individual DMs, it can be easy to lose track of ongoing chats. Top that with Discord’s other features, such as voice and video calls, and you might give up altogether. To remedy the pressure that can come with using the social network, Discord has now redesigned its mobile app. This time around, organization seems to be the name of the game. However, it’s the UI changes that may make or break how the update is received.

Discord announced the revamp of its mobile app on its company blog, detailing all the changes users can expect. For starters, Messages and Servers now have their own tabs, which theoretically makes it easier to find your DMs. Discord has also beefed up its search feature across the platform, as well as within settings – no more endless scrolling until you find the preference you want to adjust. Notifications will now disappear when you read them, too, so you can say goodbye to any excess clutter. In terms of customization, there is a dark theme called Midnight. Enabling this theme turns the app display black, which can benefit those looking to save battery life (assuming they are using an OLED compatible device).

With this latest update, it also seems that Discord wants users to stay connected more easily. One example of this is a feature that allows you to see which friends are active on the platform, as well as their most recent activities. You can also favorite frequented conversations to make them quicker to access in the future.

Discord now has several messaging features that are reminiscent of other social networking sites. Users can “remix” memes and share a wide array of media via messages. Voice and video calling, for example, are additional options Discord gives its users to communicate. However, it’s these very features that may ultimately turn people away from the app. When the platform debuted more than eight years ago, it was able to differentiate itself from competitors with its unique — but simplistic — concept and design. Over time, it has managed to maintain its low-key aesthetic without taking away from the user experience. Now, attempting to refine the UI may be Discord’s downfall. It’s no secret that users don’t like change, and other social networks have struggled with redesigns in the past. Whether Discord’s mobile app does more harm than good has yet to be seen, but in the least, criticism should be expected.