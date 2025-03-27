Summary Discord is experiencing an issue on Android where some users can no longer directly select and share photos from their Google Photos library within the app.

Reports indicate that a recent Discord update may be the cause of this problem, as users now only see Google Drive as an option for image uploads, leading to frustration and the need for workarounds.

While not affecting all Android users, the issue has been reported by enough individuals to suggest it's not isolated, and users are awaiting a fix from Discord after submitting bug reports.

Discord is undoubtedly one of the best VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) services out there, especially if you're a gamer or part of a large community. Not only does the platform help users initiate voice and video calls seamlessly, it also allows users to use integrated apps, bots, and activities — YouTube, for example.

The platform also makes it easy for users to share their screen and/or stream their content, complete with a built-in soundboard and Krisp's noise suppression.

93 percent of Discord users play games, and considering that the platform boasts over 200 million monthly active users worldwide (as of January 2023), it is clear that it has become sort of a central digital hub for users looking to stay in touch. Apart from gamer-focused features, the platform also allows users to simply text — complete with emojis, stickers, GIFs, pols, threads, and even file attachments on the web and mobile.

The latter, however, seems to be causing issues for some Android users, with many reporting that they're unable to select and share photos from their Google Photos library from within Discord (via TechIssuesToday).

Some workarounds exist

Although individual posts about the bug are few and far between, it is evident that this isn't an isolated incident. Reports suggest that Google Photos' integration with Discord broke sometime earlier this week, with some suggesting that it could be connected to a recent update.

Normally, tapping the plus icon within a Discord chat allows users to select and share images from their Google Photos library. Currently, tapping the plus icon reportedly only highlights files in Google Drive. "I've been having this problem for about 4 days now. It's infuriating because I have stuff I need to share that I stored in Google Photos a few years ago & they're completely unaccessible through drive," wrote user snakeisanidiot. Similarly, a different user wrote, "I've never had issues sending images or videos through discord by selecting my gallery app and suddenly I can only pick onedrive. It's incredibly frustrating."

The bug's root cause is yet to be identified. Users have already filed reports about the bug with Discord support, so expect a resolution soon. In the meantime, users might want to rely on inconvenient workarounds like uploading images via Google Drive or by sharing them directly from within Google Photos.