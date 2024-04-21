Computers and mobile devices will store data temporarily to reduce the load speeds of apps, programs, and websites. But as files accumulate, your device's performance starts to suffer. Clearing the cache helps. You can remove old files (and sometimes corrupted ones) by performing this action.

Discord is a popular app in the social space. You spend considerable time using the platform on any handy Android tablet, phone, or computer, so it's no surprise the cache gets cluttered with every media exchange (including texts, images, and videos). To help alleviate any performance issues and technical problems down the road, we've written a guide to show you how to clear your Discord cache on any device you own.

How to clear Discord cache files on a Windows PC

Ensure all instances of Discord are closed before proceeding: exiting the tray (not keeping it minimized) and Discord web browser pages. We performed the steps using a laptop running Windows 11 and verified the steps on a desktop PC using Windows 10.

1. Open Windows File Explorer, type the following path into the File Explorer address bar, and press enter:

%appdata%\discord

2. Right-click the Cache folder and select Delete. Repeat this step for Code Cache and GPUCache folders. Alternatively, you can complete this step by pressing the Delete key on your keyboard or dragging and dropping the folders into the recycle bin, then click Empty Recycle Bin.

How to clear Discord cache files on a Mac

Similar to the steps for clearing the cache on a Windows PC, you can also delete the cache folders on your Mac.

1. Open the Finder window on your Mac.

2. At the top of your screen, navigate to Go > Go to Folder.

3. Type ~/Library/Application Support/discord.

4. Delete the following folders: Cache, Code Cache, and GPUCache.

How to clear Discord cache files on a Chromebook

You're likely using Discord on your Chromebook's web browser (instead of the Android app). Below, we will show you how to clear the Discord cache stored on Chrome.

1. Open Google Chrome.

2. Navigate to the three dots on the top-right corner to access More.

3. Select Clear browsing data and choose the following options: Time range: All time and Cache images and files (check the box) and click Clear data.

When you clear browsing data on Chrome, this will clear the cache for every web page you've visited.

How to clear Discord cache files on Android

Clearing the cache for the Android Discord app is similar to clearing the cache for any Android app. Below, we use an Android phone running Android 14.

1. Open Settings > Apps.

2. Locate and tap on Discord in the app list.

3. Tap on Storage.

4. Select Clear cache.

How to clear Discord cache files on iOS

Unfortunately, most apps on iOS don't have a simple way to clear the cache with a single button (like Android). To get around this, you must delete the app, which clears the cache but also removes the app's settings and data.

1. Open Settings > iPad Storage (for iPhone, select iPhone Storage).

2. Inside the app listing, tap on Discord.

3. Select Delete App.

You can select the Offload app option to clear some storage space (uninstall the app) while keeping your user data and settings intact. However, it is not the same as clearing the app's cache (it clears some). Consider this option if you're simply trying to fix an app's performance on your device.

How to clear Discord cache files using developer mode on iOS

With developer mode enabled, you can clear the cache inside the Discord app; check the steps below to learn how.

1. Open the Discord iOS app.

2. Navigate to Settings and tap Clear Caches under Developer settings.

Speed up your Android device

When you encounter technical issues with your tablet or phone, there can be several reasons why your device feels sluggish. Most times, routinely maintaining your apps improves their performance. Otherwise, if there's no way to fix how your device behaves with an app, it might be a victim of app throttling.