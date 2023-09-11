Wi-Fi calling, or VoWiFi, helps you make or receive calls over a Wi-Fi connection. T-Mobile and Sprint started offering this feature on specific phones in 2007, which was later adopted by other carriers as a way to help you out in locations where the cellular signal isn't as good. And you don't need a separate app, either. Most modern phones, even budget smartphones, support Wi-Fi calling.

Although it's a nifty feature, it often results in call drops because of fluctuating signals. In such cases, you may want to turn off Wi-Fi calling. This guide explains how to turn off VoWiFi or Wi-Fi calling on your smartphone. Let's get right into it.

Why should you use the Wi-Fi calling feature on your phone?

Wi-Fi calling can be a great help when you want to make or receive a call where network coverage isn't the strongest. Most network providers include the cost of VoWiFi in their plans, and Wi-Fi calling is often enabled by default.

Moreover, it typically offers superior call quality compared to standard cellular in areas with weak network coverage and enhances the calling experience. While it's prone to call drops due to fluctuating signals, it isn't that severe compared to cellular call drops.

Keep in mind that cheaper prepaid plans might not offer Wi-Fi calling support. So, check with your carrier if Wi-Fi calling is available with your current plan.

What are the differences between VoIP and VoWiFi?

You may have heard the term VoIP when reading up on Wi-Fi calling. When you use apps such as Google Voice, Skype, or WhatsApp, whether on mobile or desktop, you're using VoIP technology. VoIP stands for Voice over Internet Protocol. It converts analog voice signals into digital data packets that are sent over the internet to make or receive calls. You don't need a SIM card. All you need is access to the internet (Wi-Fi or mobile data).

In contrast, VoWiFi, another term for Wi-Fi calling, is a service offered by network carriers to place calls over a Wi-Fi connection instead of using the cellular network. You don't need to install an app to enjoy VoWiFi facilities, but your smartphone must have a SIM card.

How to turn off Wi-Fi calling on Android

If you turned on VoWiFi on your phone and get multiple notifications regarding Wi-Fi calling or if your device's battery drains quickly, follow the steps below to turn it off on your Android phone.

Turn off Wi-Fi calling on a Samsung Galaxy phone

The following guide uses a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra phone running Android 13-based One UI 5.1, but the process is similar for most recent Samsung phones.

Open Settings. Tap Connections. Select Wi-Fi Calling. 2 Images Close Tap the toggle next to your SIM name to turn off Wi-Fi calling. If you have multiple SIM cards, tap the toggle for both SIMs to turn off Wi-Fi calling. Close

When you turn on Wi-Fi calling, the call recording feature is turned off on your Galaxy phone. To record your calls, turn off the Wi-Fi calling feature.

Turn off Wi-Fi calling on a OnePlus phone

Below are the steps for turning off Wi-Fi calling on a OnePlus phone. We used a OnePlus 7 Pro for the tutorial, so the steps may vary slightly on newer models.

Open the Settings app. Tap Mobile network. Select your SIM card from the top. If you have multiple SIM cards on your phone, select the one for which you would like to turn off Wi-Fi calling. 2 Images Close Tap Wi-Fi Calling. Toggle off the switch next to Wi-Fi calling to turn it off. Close

How to turn off Wi-Fi calling on a Google Pixel

Here are the steps to turn off Wi-Fi calling on your Google Pixel phone or another smartphone that runs stock Android OS.

Open Settings. Tap Network & Internet. Select SIMs. 2 Images Close Choose Wi-Fi calling. Toggle off the Use Wi-Fi calling switch. 2 Images Close

You can also turn off the Wi-Fi calling function from the default calling app on your Google Pixel phone. You can elevate your calling experience by turning on Clear Calling on your Google Pixel 7

How to turn off Wi-Fi calling on an iPhone

Follow the steps below to turn off the Wi-Fi calling feature on iPhones running iOS 17 and previous versions to iOS 14.

Open Settings. Select Phone. Tap Wi-Fi Calling. Toggle off the Wi-Fi Calling on This Phone switch. 2 Images Close

Follow the steps shown above to activate Wi-Fi calling on your iOS device.

What to do if Wi-Fi calling isn't working

Wi-Fi calling requires you to follow a few steps to turn it on or off on an Android or iOS phone. However, if it's not working, you can try a couple of things.

1. Check if Wi-Fi calling is turned on or off

Make sure the Wi-Fi calling feature is activated on your smartphone. The Wi-Fi calling feature isn't turned on by default, so you may need to activate it on your phone.

2. Confirm carrier support for Wi-Fi calling

Wi-Fi calling doesn't work by turning on the feature. It needs to be supported by your carrier. Even if you have the latest Android smartphone running the latest Android OS, you can't make calls over Wi-Fi unless the feature is supported by your network or the service is available in your country or region.

Check with your network provider to see if Wi-Fi calling is supported. Also, confirm if the facility is usable on the mobile plan you have.

3. Check if your Wi-Fi is working or not

For Wi-Fi calling to work, make sure the Wi-Fi network you're connected to is working and that the connection is stable. If your Wi-Fi connection is slow or disconnects frequently, the Wi-Fi calling feature may not work appropriately. Connect to a different Wi-Fi network and see if that fixes the problem.

4. Force stop carrier services

Sometimes, carrier services, which facilitate information exchange between your mobile network and smartphone, can interrupt the Wi-Fi calling feature and cause it to malfunction. In such cases, you'll have low call quality or loss of signal. Follow the steps below to force-stop them on an Android phone:

Open Settings. Tap Apps. In the search field, type Carrier Services and tap Carrier Services. Select Force Stop. 2 Images Close Tap OK to confirm.

You can't force-stop carrier services on an iPhone. You'll toggle Airplane mode on and then off to fix the Wi-Fi calling issue.

5. Reset network settings

If toggling Airplane mode doesn't fix the Wi-Fi or connectivity issues, follow the below steps to reset network settings and revert to the default settings on your Android phone.

Open Settings. Tap General management. Select Reset. 2 Images Close Choose Reset network settings. Tap Reset settings. 2 Images Close

Here's how to reset network settings on an iOS device:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down and select General. 2 Images Close Scroll down to the bottom and tap Transfer or Reset iPhone. Tap the Reset button at the bottom of the screen. 2 Images Close Choose Reset Network Settings and enter your device password to confirm. Close

If it's not useful, turn it off

It isn't necessary to activate Wi-Fi calling on your smartphone to enjoy exceptional call quality. Network carriers constantly implement new ways of boosting their carrier signals. This is why you get good quality when making calls over a cellular signal.

But in general, it's important to turn off unwanted features, like you turn off notifications from unwanted apps, especially if you don't need them. If you don't use Wi-Fi calling, turn it off. You'll save a few extra battery percentages on your phone.