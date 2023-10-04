Samsung's One UI skin is one of the best in terms of customization, fluid performance, and overall support. However, One UI has a major downside: unnecessary, preinstalled, first-party apps that can't be removed from Samsung phones. One such app is Samsung News. But despite not being able to uninstall Samsung News, the app can be deactivated with a few simple steps.

What is Samsung News?

The Samsung News app is a feed that offers access to tons of content, including games, news, podcasts, and recommendations. It's the company's third attempt at a discovery feed. The South Korean tech giant replaced Bixby Home with Samsung Daily in 2019. Samsung Free then replaced Samsung Daily, a feed that previously resided in the leftmost home screen on Samsung Galaxy devices. However, earlier this year, the search giant replaced the Samsung Free app with Samsung News in the US.

Samsung News is an alternative to Google Discover. Like its Google counterpart, the app allows users to customize suggestions based on preferences and discover new content. However, in the case of Samsung News, the third time's not a charm. Samsung's discovery app doesn't live up to expectations.

Why deactivate Samsung News?

A few problems stand in the way of Samsung New's success. When it comes to recommendations, Google leaves Samsung's discovery feed wanting, providing access to more relevant and engaging content, more room for customizations, and better AI integration. Google Discover also offers a wider selection of news, and the Live TV function is limited to select regions.

We also noticed that the Google Discover tab had faster load times, although improving performance can be resolved. Samsung News can also cause an unnecessary drain on the phone's battery, according to some Reddit users.

However, it isn't all doom and gloom here. Despite being unable to uninstall Samsung News, deactivating it only takes a few seconds.

How to deactivate Samsung News

Like most first-party apps on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, Samsung News cannot be uninstalled. You can deactivate it with three simple steps:

Long press any blank space on the home screen. Swipe left until you find the Samsung News window. 2 Images Close Tap the toggle to turn off Samsung News on your device.

How to replace Samsung News with Google Discover

Samsung intends to take on Google Discover with the News app, although Google's experience puts it on top. After the Samsung News app is turned off, it can be switched to Google Discover in three steps:

Long tap a blank space on your home screen. Swipe to the right once to see the Google Discover feed. 2 Images Close Select Google Discover and then toggle it on.

How to customize Samsung News

Samsung News isn't at the level of Google Discover, but that's not to say there isn't room for improvement in the future. For those willing to give Samsung that chance, there are a few ways to customize the app to your liking for a better experience. Through these simple steps, you can control what the Samsung News app showcases based on your preferences:

Long press the Samsung News app and select the App Info drop-down menu. Select Samsung News settings. 2 Images Close Choose the Manage news sources option. Select the category of channels you wish to turn off. For example, News, Lifestyle, or Music. And customize your feed according to your liking. Close In the Samsung News Settings, scroll down to the Privacy section to prevent the app from viewing or listening to activities on your phone.

How to elevate your Galaxy phone experience

Samsung's One UI Android skin offers customization and personalization features to improve the software experience. However, not all these features are apparent, and accessing some takes effort unearthing unless you know some nifty Android and One UI software tips.

Samsung News is far from the finished article and doesn't represent the best One UI offers. However, One UI is one of the best Android skins, surpassing the stock Android experience on Google Pixel devices, which in many ways has made Samsung the king of Android smartphones.