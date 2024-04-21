Since Android 11, Pixel phones can suggest recently used apps in the app drawer and home screen. This feature can help you quickly find a recently closed app, but if you want total control over your phone's app layout, you may want to turn off this feature. We show you how to turn off Pixel app recommendations on the Pixel Tablet or any Pixel phone running Android 11 or later, including the latest Pixel 8 series. If you just picked up the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro, change these settings immediately after turning off app recommendations.

How to turn off Pixel app recommendations

This guide works for any Pixel device running Android 11 or later, including the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold.

1. Tap and hold your Pixel's home screen.

2. Tap Home settings from the floating window.

3. Tap Suggestions from the Home settings page.

4. Toggle off the Suggestions in all apps list switch.

5. Toggle off the Suggestions on Home screen switch.

You can turn on Pixel app recommendations by repeating these steps.

How to customize Pixel app recommendations

If you like the idea of your Pixel phone keeping your most recent apps close at hand but find the result annoying, customize your phone only to suggest apps in certain places or avoid suggesting other apps.

Only show app recommendations in your app drawer

If the app suggestions on your home screen are annoying, only turn on the Suggestions in all apps list switch. This option shows a row of your most recent apps at the top of your app drawer, keeping them close at hand without taking up screen real estate.

Left: Regular Pixel app drawer. Right: Pixel app drawer with suggestions.

Show fewer recommended apps

You can see a maximum of four recommended apps at any time, but you can show fewer recommended apps on your home screen. Drag and drop any app onto a recommended app space, and it replaces that recommended app space. You can fill as many suggested app spaces as you want. Remove the apps you add manually to generate suggested apps again.

Block apps from appearing in suggestions

Rarely used apps don't need to appear in your suggested apps, so you can block them from appearing here. You can block as many apps as you want from appearing in both recommended app spaces.

1. Tap and hold your Pixel's home screen.

2. Tap Home settings from the floating window.

3. Tap Suggestions from the Home settings page.

4. Tap Blocked apps.

5. Select the apps you don't want your phone to suggest.

Remove unnecessary apps that clutter your screen

An easy way to force your Pixel phone to show more relevant suggested apps is to uninstall apps you don't often use. While Pixel phones don't come with as many preinstalled apps as Samsung phones, you can delete these preinstalled apps without impacting your phone's performance.

Customize your home screen to suit your lifestyle

Pixel app suggestions can help or hinder, depending on how you use apps on your phone. However, your Pixel phone has other customization tools that aren't on your home screen. You can customize the lock screen on any Android phone running Android 14 or later. These customization tools let you change the clock color and size, shortcuts, notifications, privacy settings, and wallpapers.