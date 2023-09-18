The Samsung Galaxy phones are some of the best Android phones on the market. Most of them offer great build quality and specs, and Samsung's user interface and experience, called One UI. The latter offers additional features that don't traditionally ship with stock Android models. These include Samsung's web browser, password manager, image gallery, and in-house payment solution.

What is Link Sharing?

One unique feature, called Link Sharing, allows you to send images, videos, and files through a link instead of sharing them directly. It's convenient when sending media through SMS or email, as these usually impose size limits. By using Link Sharing, Samsung lets you send a link so that people can download uncompressed images and videos rather than having to shrink them, which allows you to bypass limitations.

However, you might want to turn off the feature. First, you may not care about size limits, and sharing a link instead of an image or a video is often confusing, especially for less tech-savvy people. Turning off Link Sharing is easy and only takes a few minutes.

Turn off Link Sharing when sending messages

The easiest way to turn off Link Sharing is when using Samsung's default messaging app. When the feature is activated, images are automatically sent as links instead of using the MMS protocol. Here's how to fix it.

Open the Samsung Messages app. Create a new SMS conversation or open an existing one. Tap the images icon in the lower-left corner. This opens the most recent images from your gallery in the lower half of the screen. At the bottom, there's a button with a circular icon with another cloud icon to its right. If it's blue and reads On, Link Sharing is activated. To turn it off, tap it once, and the text turns black and reads Off. Link Sharing is now off when sending images and videos using the Samsung Messages app. You can repeat this process at any time to turn on Link Sharing, allowing you to send multiple images and preserve their original quality. 2 Images Close

Link Sharing only works with Samsung's default messaging app. If you use another app, such as Google Messages, images aren't sent using Link Sharing.

Using Quick Share to send large files

Even if you turn off Link Sharing when texting or prefer to use another messaging app, such as Google Messages or WhatsApp, you may want to send large files through a link to bypass size limitations. Samsung has another built-in feature called Quick Share, which lets you share virtually any type of file through a link at no extra cost. Here's how it works:

Open the app you want to share the files from. This can be your gallery app or your file browser. Select the files you want to share and tap the share icon. Tap the Quick Share icon. Select whether you want to copy the link and paste it where you want, share the link using an app, or share a QR code that you can send to people so that they can scan it to access the link using their device's camera. If the person you'd like to share files with is physically close to you and has a Samsung device, you can also wirelessly send the files to them using Quick Share. 2 Images Close

Link Sharing is primarily useful for sending multiple files that are heavy, making it easy to bypass limitations. It's far from perfect, though. While it allows the recipient to download the files through a link, it also requires them to do so quickly, as these links typically expire after a few days. To share a couple of images and videos more seamlessly, it's best to send the media directly. By default, the MMS format means your files need to be compressed to go through.

However, there are newer methods for sharing content with greater ease. A common one is to use a messaging app such as WhatsApp or Messenger, but this means the other party must also use it, which may not always be the case. Alternatively, if your carrier and phone support it, you can switch to the more modern RCS protocol, but this also means your recipient's phone and carrier must support it.