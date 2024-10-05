Google's search engine is the default option on the Chrome browser. It's a great companion for finding information online, whether you access it from your mobile devices or personal computers. Besides auto-completing your queries, it suggests popular topics everyone else is searching for at a glance.

These are Google trending searches, recommendations of the world's curiosity, from viral personalities to breaking news. While they keep you in the loop of things happening worldwide, sometimes they're distracting or irrelevant. If you'd rather do without the noise of hot topics in your browser, here's how to turn them off.

What are trending searches on Google?

Trending searches on Google are the most popular search queries at any given time. They reflect what people are looking for on the web around the world. Google updates constantly. These searches revolve around events from viral stories, news, or emerging topics.

By default, trending searches appear below the search bar on Google's homepage when accessed with a mobile device. They take the form of a list or carousel of topics or keywords. On computers, they appear when you click the search bar.

Behind the scenes, an algorithm analyzes the frequency of searches on the engine. If a particular topic sees a spike, it becomes a trending search based on location, language, and global activity.

Trending searches and autocomplete predictions aren't the same feature. Autocomplete is the helpful one. It suggests what you might be looking for. As you type in the search bar, you'll see a drop-down list showing the autocomplete suggestions.

You can select them to quickly complete your search without typing the entire query. On the other hand, trending searches give you an idea of what's currently capturing public interest in one view.

Related How to turn off Google SafeSearch and other search filters You may not want to see everything that pops up when you disable SafeSearch

How to get rid of Google trending searches

Sometimes, Google's trending searches section may pull your attention to topics that don't interest you, causing distractions. Some suggestions may feel too pushy or intrusive, especially if those topics are sensitive. Regardless, you can turn it off at any time.

When you turn off trending searches in the Google app, it only affects the app. Similarly, if you deactivate it on a mobile browser, it only affects that browser. However, if you turn it off on a desktop browser, the change applies to other browsers you use to access the Google homepage on the same computer. Often, settings in the Google app and mobile browsers are stored locally within each app.

To be safe, adjust the settings individually on each device where you want trending searches disabled. The steps are generally the same across different browsers. However, the Google app provides an extra option in its settings menu since it's designed for Google services. Follow the steps below to turn off the feature on your device.

Turn off trending searches on any mobile browser

Open your preferred browser app and visit the Google homepage (Google.com). For this tutorial, we use Google Chrome. Below the search bar, you'll see Trending searches. Tap the overflow menu on the right side of the section. Select Settings. Alternatively, scroll down to the bottom of the web page and tap Settings. Then select Search settings. Close Tap Other settings. Turn off Autocomplete with trending searches. Close Restart your browser to effect the changes properly.

Turn off trending searches on the Google app

Open the Google app. Tap your profile icon in the upper-right corner to expand the menu. Select Settings. Close Go to Other settings > Autocomplete settings. Close Turn off Autocomplete with trending searches. Close

Related How to turn off Google's AI Overview feature There is no direct way, but you can use these workarounds to get rid of AI Overviews from search results

Turn off Google trending searches on desktops

Open your preferred browser app and visit Google.com. For this tutorial, we use Google Chrome. Click Settings in the lower-right corner. Select Search settings. In the left sidebar, click Other settings. Turn off Autocomplete with trending searches.

Sometimes, you can't turn off trending searches. Not having the latest version of your browser can cause such functionality issues. Update the app to resolve it. Also, clear accumulated caches and cookies that might interfere with the browser's performance.

Mute search distractions and simplify your online experience

Now you can disassociate yourself from searches that don't concern you for a cleaner experience. You may also turn off the drop-down autocomplete suggestions if they divert your attention. These features aren't tied together, so you can keep one or ditch them entirely.