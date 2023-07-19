Google's Discover page is a key part of an Android phone's homescreen. It is the leftmost homescreen panel on most phones and a great source to discover new content and stay up to date with the latest world happenings and topics that interest you. Google Discover was initially a Pixel-exclusive. However, the homescreen panel has become a part of most premium and budget Android phones. If your phone doesn't provide access to Discover from the homescreen, you can access it from the Google app.

Over the years, Discover lost its usefulness, as it shows content from spammy and clickbait websites with repetitive content. Plus, Google shows autoplaying videos and ads in the Discover panel, which could turn off many people. If you're not a fan of Google Discover, remove it from your phone's homescreen. Follow this guide to learn how to deactivate Google Discover.

How to tweak Google Discover content recommendations

Before you give up on Google Discover, you may want to tweak its content recommendations to see if that helps.

Go to the Google Discover page on your phone. Tap the three-dot menu at the bottom of the card for the content you don't want to see. Depending on your preference, select whether you are not interested in the topic, don't want content from that source to appear in Discover, or don't want to see that specific content. If you don't like an ad shown in Discover, tap the menu button. On the Google ad center page that appears, report or block that ad. 3 Images Close

You can refine Google Discover's personalized suggestions by blocking unwanted sources and spammy content. Also, if you don't want YouTube videos to appear in Discover, you can block them. This improves the content, making it more relevant to your taste and liking.

How to remove the Google Discover panel on your phone

Unlike other homescreen panels on your phone, you can't delete the Google Discover page. You must turn off the functionality to get rid of the panel.

Swipe to the Google Discover page on your phone's homescreen or open the Google app. Tap your profile photo in the upper-right corner. Select Settings. Tap General. Turn off the Discover toggle. 3 Images Close

When you deactivate the Discover page, it doesn't appear when you open the Google app. If you want to turn off autoplaying video previews, tap Autoplay video previews and select the Never option.

How to remove the Google Discover panel from your Samsung phone

On the best Samsung phones, you can remove the Discover panel from the One UI homescreen but have the feature turned on.

Long-press on your Samsung phone's homescreen. Swipe right to the leftmost homescreen page. To replace Google Discover with Samsung Free, Samsung's take on Discover, select Samsung Free from the list. If you don't want any of them, toggle the switch at the top to Off. 2 Images Close

The benefit of this approach is that you can access Discover from the Google app on your Samsung phone. You get a similar option to turn off the Discover panel on other Android phones, including those from OnePlus.

How to turn off the Discover tab in Google Chrome

Besides the homescreen panel, Google Discover surfaces relevant content based on your taste in every Google Chrome tab you open. Turning off the Discover page on your homescreen doesn't affect this. To turn off the Discover feature in Google Chrome on Android, follow these steps:

Open Google Chrome on your Android phone. Tap the Settings icon on the right side of Discover. Select Turn off from the drop-down menu. 3 Images Close

If you use multiple phones, turning off Discover on one phone doesn't deactivate it on others. You must turn off the functionality on all your devices.

Spice up your phone's homescreen

Turning off Google Discover reduces unwanted homescreen pages on your phone. If you want to spice up your homescreen, try one of our favorite Android launchers, as they pack more features and customization options. Pair them with some useful widgets and a beautiful icon pack, and you'll have a beautiful yet productive homescreen.