The Google Chrome pop-up blocker is useful for blocking annoying ads. But sometimes, it can be the problem instead of the solution. Some websites use redirects or pop-up windows to start a download and display verification checks, among other functionality. Your browser may flag them as intrusive ads because it's a default setting, but you can turn it off in the settings menu. However, you'll lose control of how ads and redirects appear on your screen.

Android tablets, phones, and most PCs can turn off the feature for select websites, but Apple devices don't, except for the MacBook. In this article, we show you all the ways to switch off Chrome's pop-up blocker.

How to turn off Chrome pop-up blocker on your devices

By default, the Chrome web browser allows pop-up blocking. New tabs or windows can't open automatically unless you turn off the block or there's malware on your device. When your mobile browser halts a pop-up, you'll see a notification below the address bar with a prompt to allow it.

On PCs, an icon with a red X appears on the right side of the address bar. There's also a tiny padlock on the left side of the address bar for allowing pop-ups. You'll find it on both PC and mobile apps. Using these icons and the notification only applies permission to the web page you're currently viewing. If you want to deactivate the pop-up blocker completely, use Chrome's settings menu. It provides the option to customize which apps to receive pop-ups from and block others.

However, this only applies to Android users. iPhone and iPad users must visit a website and allow redirects from the blocked pop-up notification. The process doesn't work on some iOS versions, so you may not see the notification.

Change the pop-up blocker settings on Chrome apps with the following steps.

Deactivate Chrome's pop-up blocker on Android

Open Chrome and visit a web page. Chrome notifies you when it attempts to open a pop-up page. Tap Always show to turn off the blocker for only that website. Close Alternatively, tap the padlock on the left side of the address bar. Then select Permissions. Tap the toggle switch to allow pop-ups. 2 Images Close To turn off the pop-up blocker, tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner. Go to Settings > Site settings > Pop-ups and redirects. 2 Images Close Tap the toggle switch. Close

Turn off Chrome's pop-up blocker on iOS or iPadOS

Tap the three-dot icon in the lower-right corner. From the Chrome menu, select Settings. 2 Images Close Go to Content settings > Block pop-ups. 2 Images Close Tap the toggle switch to allow pop-ups. Close To allow them for specific sites, visit a web page. You'll see the blocked pop-up notification below your screen. Tap Always show.

Turn off Chrome's pop-up blocker on computers

Click the blocked pop-up icon in the address bar. Click the checkbox. Then click OK. Alternatively, click the padlock on the left side of the address bar. Then turn on the toggle switch beside Pop-ups and redirects or Intrusive ads. These settings apply only to that website. To turn off the pop-up blocker completely, click the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner. Select Settings. Go to Privacy and security. Click Site settings. Select Pop-ups and redirects. Click the first checkbox under Default behavior. Under Customized behaviors, click Add to choose which sites can or can't display pop-ups.

Experience less intrusive pop-ups in Chrome

Turning off Chrome's pop-up blocker frees you from restrictions. However, some websites contain video or audio content that plays automatically, especially inappropriate ones. Chrome hasn't made any provisions for you to stop them, but you can mute their sound. You can also sync settings across devices, so your other phones and laptops can remember to allow pop-ups and mute their content. Use these tips and tricks on your Android phone for a better browsing experience.