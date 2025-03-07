Most phones today are marketed with artificial intelligence features. These features appear in camera controls, voice assistants, and predictive text capabilities. AI is embedded in the software and you can't avoid it. Still, some people miss having a simple device and not worrying about privacy. You can still take back control and disable many of these AI-powered features on your Android phone. Here's how.

What you should know before disabling AI on Android

You can turn off the AI features on your Android phone. However, the procedure is not as straightforward as flipping a toggle button. They are deeply integrated into different parts of your phone's software, from the keyboard and camera to system-wide smart suggestions. You can disable some of these features in settings, while others require digging into app permissions or using third-party tools to remove them.

For example, AI Overviews is baked into Google Search and may generate intelligent responses after you opt out of it through Google Labs. Meanwhile, Circle to Search is embedded into Android. Even though you disable it, it's not an app you can uninstall. You might still have some elements running in the background.

Third-party manufacturers design AI to be a core part of the experience. You might accidentally re-enable these features after updates or lose certain privileges when you turn them off. If you deactivate smart battery optimization, you could have a shorter battery life. Your best solution is to disable the features one-by-one.

How to turn off AI on most Android devices

Android phone interfaces and settings vary by manufacturer. Still, there are general ways to minimize AI's influence, especially if you use the official Google apps. These apps maintain a consistent layout and functionality across all Android phones. Here's how to turn off machine intelligence on your phone.

Disable AI in Google Messages

Open Google Messages. Tap your account icon in the upper-right corner. Then select Messages settings. Select Gemini in Messages. Tap the toggle button to turn it off. Close

Uninstall the Gemini app

Gemini is a standalone app on your phone. Uninstalling it removes its capabilities. Long press the app from your home screen or app gallery and select the uninstallation option. If you want keep the app, switch back to Google Assistant.

Close

However, if you reopen the Gemini app, you might accidentally set it as your default assistant again. Be mindful when launching it. If you rarely use voice commands or don't want AI to handle your queries, disable Google Assistant to make your phone less automated.

Disable AI in Gmail

Open the Gmail app. Tap the menu icon in the upper-left corner. Scroll down and select Settings. If you added multiple accounts, choose one. Select Google Workspace smart features. Uncheck the boxes to turn off the features. Close

How to turn off AI on Google Pixels

Pixel devices are Google's vision of what smart Android phones should be. Gemini touches almost every aspect since the company controls their hardware and software. Some features are exclusive to Pixel phones, and Google is gradually rolling them out to other devices. If you don't see a setting, it's likely not available on your phone yet.

Use the steps below to turn off AI across different apps.

Disable AI features in Google Phone app

Open the Google Phone app. Tap the three-dot icon in the upper-right corner. Then select Settings. Under Assistive, select any feature and tap the toggle button to disable it. Close

Disable Circle to Search

Open Settings Go to System > Navigation mode. Scroll down and tap the Circle To Search toggle button.

Disable Pixel Screenshot

Launch the Pixel Screenshots app. Tap the cog icon in the upper-right corner. Tap the Search your screenshots with on-device AI toggle button. Close

Disable AI in Google Photos