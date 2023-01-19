Android phones include the Digital Wellbeing app by default for those moments when you're overusing your smartphone. It helps people take a break from their devices when they find themselves using them too much. Google could soon update the app to remove an in-development live wallpaper feature and add another one, so you can put Focus Mode on hold for a few days while you're vacationing.

Digital wellbeing neatly summarizes your Android phone usage data so that you can find out your screen time, set up a disturbance-free bedtime, and use Focus Modes to get more done without distracting notifications. After sifting through the code for version 1.5 of the Digital Wellbeing app, 9to5Google reports a few things are changing in the Focus Mode settings.

When switched on, Focus Mode temporarily disables pre-selected distracting apps and their notifications. You can automate Focus Mode activation or define when it switches on. Disabling a schedule for a day is simple, but developers are now adding an option for a Focus Mode Holiday. This means you won’t need to delete your automation schedule, but you can pause the system for a few days at a stretch without having to do so daily. The feature will be helpful for people reliant on the automation routine, especially when they decide to go for a vacation, or are expecting messaging important information from one of the "distracting" apps.

Version 1.5 also removes the experimental Unlock Clock live wallpaper feature which shamed you if you unlocked your phone too many times a day. We hope the feature will return with refinements, though. Meanwhile, you can look forward to Focus Mode Holidays in the upcoming beta build of the app.