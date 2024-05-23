Summary Digital Wellbeing on Android helps set screen time limits and may soon introduce a PIN feature for app limit customization.

New code hinted at the upcoming feature and a visual makeover for Digital Wellbeing might be underway too, with renamed elements like App Limits and View Activity Details .

and . Google is working on enhancing Digital Wellbeing to make it a more integral part of Android, but release timelines remain unknown.

Once you get one of the best Android phones around, it can be very difficult to set it down as you experiment with new features, customize the device, or just doom-scroll through social media apps. Google’s Digital Wellbeing feature for Android helps quantify your dependance on tech and suggest remedial measures like limiting screen time or suspending apps after they’ve been used for a fixed amount of time each day. New code suggests the app’s developers are now tidying the UI a bit, potentially making labels clearer and giving us a new feature too.

Digital Wellbeing is a versatile tool that can help with the self imposition of limits on screen time and activities on your Android device. It even comes pre-installed on most devices running popular versions of Android skins. However, Digital Wellbeing trails Apple’s implementation, called Screen Time. It appears Google is aware of the inadequacies, but has chosen to start with a visual makeover first. App researcher and tipster AssembleDebug told Android Authority of new code present in beta version 1.11 of the Digital Wellbeing app, hinting at new capabilities.

Specifically, the code suggests Google will allow locking your screen time limits for apps behind a PIN> this will be required whenever you want to change or disable a value. Such settings can be helpful when setting up new limits on a device for tech-savvy children, or even for yourself. Just remember the PIN, though.

string name="enter_pin_to_change_app_limits_dialog_title">PIN for app time limits</string> <string name="pin_chip_description">If set, a PIN will be required before changes to an app’s time limit</string> <string name="pin_chip_title">App limits PIN</string> <string name="set_pin_dialog_title">Set a PIN for app time limits</string> <string name="set_pin_for_app_limits_page_subtitle">The PIN can be used to prevent changes to app time limits</string> <string name="set_pin_for_app_limits_page_title">PIN for app time limits</string> <string name="set_pin_for_app_limits_toggle_description">PIN is required every time a change is made to app time limiits on this device</string

New names for the old stuff

Moreover, AssembleDebug was able to activate a new UI in the app featuring several renamed elements. For instance, App Timers will be renamed to App Limits, and will be moved out from the Dashboard view into a dedicated section. Dashboard itself will be renamed to View Activity Details.

These changes could make the app feel like a more integral part of Android instead of just another pre-installed app. Additionally, all these changes and code are available in the current beta version of the app, so a release in the stable version could be right around the corner. However, the company doesn’t disclose timelines for such minor updates, and we might see an official announcement come up only after the fact.