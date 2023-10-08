As we increasingly shift to digital data creation and storage, archive management must adapt. Old-school ways of handling paper records are inefficient for managing born-digital content, like emails, websites, or social media posts. That's why digital-first archiving is taking off.

Digital-first archiving is a modern approach to record-keeping that prioritizes the management and preservation of digital materials. Since digital artifacts and smart devices are taking over our modern world, digital-first archiving helps organizations focus on special practices to guarantee the longevity and accessibility of these digital items.

Despite the challenges, adopting digital-first strategies is essential to ensuring the accessibility of our digital cultural heritage now and in the future.

Why is digital-first archiving important?

Digital-first archiving is especially important because it keeps all digital content safe and accessible. You know how you can easily lose a sheet of paper? That doesn't happen with digital items because they're stored in a virtual cloud or server. Plus, it offers more convenience, as you can search, edit, and share your content with just a few clicks!

For individuals and organizations who want to ensure that all their important documents and digital memories are future-proof, digital-first archiving is the way to go.

Key principles of digital-first archiving

A few fundamental principles serve as the foundation for digital-first archiving:

Digital records are not copies of physical records but are the original records. Digital records are preserved in their native format: Digital records are not digitized or converted to other formats but are preserved in the format in which they were created.

Digital records are not digitized or converted to other formats but are preserved in the format in which they were created. Digital records are preserved in a trusted repository: Digital records are stored in a repository that has the resources and expertise to ensure their long-term preservation.

Benefits of digital-first archiving

Digital-first archiving provides several benefits compared to conventional methods. The most obvious one is the increased accessibility. Unlike physical records that can only be accessed at the place they're stored, you can access digital archives from anywhere with an internet connection.

Also, they're more durable because digital files are less likely to suffer damage or get lost. They can be backed up and copied with ease. And let's not forget that efficiency gets a major boost with digital records. Since you can quickly organize and search through them, they're easier to manage than their physical counterparts.

Challenges of digital-first archiving

Although digital-first archiving brings several benefits, it's not without its challenges. For one, resources could present a barrier. Many archives encounter hurdles like funding, staff skills, and technical abilities that can put a dent in the full implementation of the digital-first approach. Then there's the ever-advancing digital technology, which could make the current digital storage formats and software obsolete, making the long-term preservation of records a tough task.

Also, it's important to keep in mind the copyright and privacy issues that come with digital-first archiving. Archives must create policies and procedures that tackle these issues while also making sure digital records remain available for researchers and the public.

Digital archiving relies on a range of specialized tools to preserve different types of digital content. Web archiving tools like Archive-It, Webrecorder, and Heritrix can capture and archive dynamic online content, including websites and social media. There are specialized digital preservation systems like Archivematica and Preservica for the long-term preservation of digital files.

Cultural heritage institutions use content management systems like Omeka, CollectiveAccess, and ResourceSpace to organize and make born-digital materials easily accessible. Additionally, cloud platforms like DuraCloud and DPN allow collaborative digital preservation. Ultimately, choosing the right tools based on organizational needs and content types is important.

Examples of digital-first archiving in practice

Here are a few examples of how digital-first archiving is being implemented in practice:

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Library uses digital-first archiving to preserve its collection of born-digital materials, such as websites, social media posts, and digital photographs. They developed several innovative tools and techniques to preserve and provide access to these materials.

The British Library Digital Preservation Team pioneered a system that preserves everything from websites to social media records and text documents. It operates on the principle that these records aren't just copies but original records in their own right. They preserve these in their original formats, ensuring authenticity in their handling of digital assets.

The US Library of Congress is one of the largest archival institutions in the world, so it's no surprise that they're leading the way in digital-first archiving. They implemented a digital preservation system that focuses on preserving digital materials like blogs, web pages, and digital photos in their original format, ensuring the integrity of these records, and they use trusted repositories for long-term preservation.

The State Archives of North Carolina launched an innovative Web Archiving Management System that uses a digital-first archiving approach. They prioritize preserving government websites and social media feeds, noting that the rapid content change rate could lead to the loss of important information. They archive these digital records in their original, native format in a secure, trusted repository.

Digital-first archiving is necessary

Digital archiving is a process that's constantly evolving since improving practices and technologies are essential to preserving born-digital materials and addressing challenges and limitations. Effective digital-first archives require secure, purpose-built systems, sustained commitment, and scalability.

Large institutions often take the lead in adopting digital strategies and tools due to increased funds and staff. On the contrary, smaller archives face challenges related to funding, expertise, and technological capabilities. Despite these obstacles, integrating digital preservation into all aspects of archival work is vital to remaining relevant in our digital-centered society.