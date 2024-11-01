This article is sponsored by DigiEra. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Android Police editorial staff.

While today’s digital world may mean that our devices are constantly changing and evolving, there are still some areas that lag behind. Your latest laptop or smartphone may be the most powerful one yet, but often this comes at the expense of other areas, such as storage space.

That’s where portable SSDs, such as those from DigiEra, come in. These portable SSDs are capable of storing a huge amount of data securely and quickly, not only making concerns about storage space a problem of the past, but also looking great while doing it.

What is DigiEra?

DigiEra is a technology company that aims to completely revolutionize the way that you think about data storage and management. Originally founded by engineers and tech enthusiasts, DigiEra has been built from the ground up to make data security and accessibility more reliable and user-friendly for everyone from professional photographers all the way down to everyday users.

To this end, DigiEra has committed itself to be always innovating in the data storage and management space. This means delivering the best possible products that it is able to time and time again, as well as creating a seamless experience for its users around the globe.

Introducing the DigiEra LPS2000M External Portable SSD

DigiEra LPS2000M SSD The DigiEra LPS2000M is a sleek SSD capable of magnetically attaching to the side of your device. See at DigiEra

With this in mind, the LPS2000M is one of the latest in a long line of SSDs coming from DigiEra. Unlike other SSDs, the LPS2000M is designed to securely attach directly to your phone, laptop, or computer so that you can effortlessly take it on the go, and comes with a long list of other advantages.

Capture stunning visuals

Namely, the LPS2000M is a great way to record videos as you take them. It doesn’t matter if you’re a seasoned professional or just want some more space to record your next social media post, the LPS2000M is the perfect way to do just that.

This is because the LPS2000M is capable of connecting directly to iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 series smartphones in order to record ProRes video directly to the external SSD. This means no waiting around for your files to upload, and no moving videos from one place to another as you try to free up the space you need in order to begin recording.

Conveniently attach to your device

On top of this, taking the LPS2000M with you isn’t a hassle thanks to its magnetic secure-attach system. This system allows you to attach the external SSD directly to your device. The design of the LPS2000M is deliberately kept slim in order to make it easy for it to fit on the back of your smartphone or smartphone case, while also allowing you to easily slip into a bag or pocket for when you’re not using it.

The magnets used by the secure-attach system are extremely powerful, and allow the LPS2000M to remain fixed to your device without any worry of dropping or separation. This not only makes it easy to transport, but also allows you to use it as a fast boot drive for your operating system with reduced risk of the SSD becoming separated and causing problems.

Make the most of ultra-fast read and write speeds

Furthermore, the LPS2000M is additionally capable of extremely fast transfer speeds. This is thanks to the LPS2000M’s Type-C 20Gbps interface, which allows for reading speeds of up to 2000MB/s and writing speeds of up to 1800MB/s when using the correct environment and interface.

This is lightning fast and makes the LPS2000M suitable for a huge range of different applications. For instance, if you need an SSD that will work well with video editing, 3D modeling, or large data processing, then the LPS2000M would be perfect for these situations. Alternatively, these read-and-write times can be useful for enhancing your gaming experience by delivering seamless gameplay and loading times.

*These speeds were measured using CrystalDiskMark benchmark software under a Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 connection

Choose the perfect amount of storage for you

If you’re the type of person who is constantly running out of space on their device and needing to delete files and upload photos to the cloud just to be able to continue using your device, then the LPS2000M has you covered there as well.

The LPS2000M comes in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB varieties, which gives you a good range of different options to choose from based on your specific situation and needs. If you’re looking for a way to store a lot of photos or videos, then an extra 1TB of ultra-fast storage can help you immensely.

If, however, you need to store an enormous number of important files for data security or long-term preservation, then the 2 TB option is a great way to make sure that you always have enough space for everything you could possibly need and more.

Enjoy a chic design

On top of being extremely practical as an SSD, the LPS2000M also features a wide range of design features that make it look great on your device. The LPS2000M is available in black, gray, white, and pink, and all color options are constructed out of aluminum with a standout texture.

The LPS2000M itself is compact despite its storage capabilities, allowing it to easily fit into small pockets or onto the back of small devices, which not only makes it easily portable but also makes it compact.

Never worry about compatibility again

Similarly, the LPS2000M is highly compatible thanks to its USB type-C connection. This connection type allows it to effortlessly connect to just about any device you could think of, meaning that you won’t be locked into having an SSD that only works with a handful of your devices or stops being useful when you decide to upgrade your phone.

Make device storage woes a fear of the past

As you can see, the DigiEra LPS2000M External Portable Solid State Drive is an extremely powerful little SSD, despite its size. With direct ProRes video recording, ultra-fast speeds, and a huge range of different size and color options, the LPS2000M is perfect for anybody looking for a little bit of extra space on their device, whether you’re a content creator, gamer, or need more storage for work.