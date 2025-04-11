Summary Digg will introduce an early access group where users pay $5 to secure their username.

The fee is aimed at curbing bots, with proceeds donated to charity.

Despite AI involvement and fee transparency, doubts persist about whether more social media from prior site owners is the solution to old social media.

About a month ago, Kevin Rose announced that he bought back the social media site Digg, with plans to rebuild the site to take on Reddit, with the help of Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. While it may be a noble cause to build an alternative to Reddit's hate-filled front page (it's gotten so bad that Reddit is now penalizing anyone who upvotes hateful content), Kevin is the one who sold Digg in the first place, but at that point the mass migration to Reddit had already happend thanks to a failed redesign, a redesign that happened under Kevin's watch. And then there is Alexis Ohanian, who reportedly sold Reddit to Conde Nast for a lowly $10 million, and we've since seen what Conde Nast has done with the site.

Well, now that both of these people failed their users with their original social media sites, they are now teaming up to bring back Digg as a duo with the help of AI (you just knew trendy AI had to be in the mix), and before the site even launches it is now being revealed potential users will be able to pay for the privilege of securing their username by joining the Groundbreakers early access group for $5.

Digg isn't live yet, but it wants some money

Supposedly, the fee is to curb bots