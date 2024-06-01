It's time to get a new phone and repurpose the old one. But new phones, like the Google Pixel phones, are expensive. Often, the best way to save money is to buy a secondhand device because its worth has dropped. While browsing through retailers, you'll notice that they use the terms "renewed" or "refurbished." Technically, these terms mean the same thing, even though some sellers may attach personal meanings.

Amazon says that refurbished devices are older, while renewed phones are closer to the unboxed condition. Generally, both terms refer to a phone that someone previously used. But it has been inspected, repaired (in some cases), and cleaned to be sold again. Here are the full details of how it works.

Refurbished or renewed devices explained

A used phone is one that gets a new chance at life and is repackaged for resale. The refurbishing could be done by a manufacturer, retailer, or mobile carrier. Sometimes, manufacturers renew a phone that customers have returned because of defects. They replace the faulty parts with genuine ones and resell them with a warranty.

Other times, a retailer or specialized refurbisher fixes and cleans used phones. Customers give them up through trade-ins and similar programs. The quality and warranty depend on the store you buy the phone from.

How does phone refurbishment work?

When a used phone is collected, it passes through inspection. This process helps the refurbisher find cosmetic damage, malfunctioning components, or software issues. They usually grade the phone's condition using letters (A, B, C, or D) or words (Excellent, Good, Fair, or Poor). Some refurbishers may use numbers as there isn't a universal standard.

They wipe all the data if the phone has no issues. This way, the next user can set it up from scratch. Then, testing and reselling can begin. The phone needs repairs and replacement if there are dents or worse problems before testing and re-entering the market.

Refurbishers check the screen for dead pixels, discoloration, touch and responsiveness, and other factors. They also test the buttons, battery, speakers, and other parts. After renewal, the phone goes through thorough testing to make sure everything works well. These tests can be manual or automatic.

Automatic tests use software like BitRaser and Phonecheck. They mimic a real person's actions to create a report. Manual testing is a hands-on process. The refurbisher uses sight and hands to feel and observe the device. They could even combine both methods. If everything checks out, the phone goes into new packaging and is prepared for resale. It may come with or without accessories.

How are refurbished phones packaged?

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) use their branded boxes to resell a renewed phone. Samsung gives you its full starter kit inside the box. Apple packages certified refurbished products in new white boxes carrying their logo and the product name.

Third-party refurbishers typically use plain packaging. It's cheaper, plus they don't have the rights to use any OEM's logo or copyrighted design without permission. Varieties of such packaging are available on Amazon and eBay. You might like to get one to gift your phone to a loved one.

It's hard to know when a phone has been refurbished, especially when it has been restored to like-new condition. But the refurbisher tells you at the point of purchase or indicates it on the product's listing online. There are laws in the USA that support it. The Federal Trade Commission Act states that selling reconditioned products without telling the buyer is wrong. If you bought a used phone unknowingly, the FTC can take enforcement action against the seller with proof.

Related What's the difference between AMOLED, OLED, and POLED? Confused about all the different premium smartphone screens? Here's a quick explainer of the different display technologies

The pros and cons of buying refurbished phones

Buying renewed or refurbished phones saves costs, particularly from third-party refurbishers. They don't always use new parts but can reuse many working components from old phones. Plus, phones lose value over time. SellCell statistics show that the Samsung Galaxy S23 was the worst performer of all Android phones last year. Its value dropped by 18%, which was less than the Pixel 8 series. So, you can buy a top-tier phone for less than its original price.

If you buy from a trustworthy seller, you also get a warranty. They have a strong reputation to maintain. That's why they invest in a thorough refurbishment process. Unreliable sellers cut corners to save money and make more profit to your disadvantage. They don't use the best materials or fix issues. Then, they give you a limited warranty to reduce how much they'll spend on fixing the broken phone, or they don't provide a warranty.

You might also not find the best phone models to buy. You'll mostly see older ones that have decreased in value over the years. Additionally, renewed phones don't always come with the original accessories. Consider buying the extras separately.

Where can you buy refurbished phones?

Here are the top four places to buy top-quality renewed phones and get the best deals.

Apple

Apple's iPhones are the most popular refurbished mobile devices. You can also buy iPads, MacBooks, iMacs, AirPods, and other accessories. They come with a one-year warranty and significant discounts compared to new models. For example, a refurbished iPhone 12 Pro with 256GB storage space sells for $679, originally $999. A refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Max chip costs $3,399, originally $3,999. Apple also provides trade-in options and credit for new purchases.

Samsung

Samsung offers certified renewed smartphones and other devices, which come with a new battery, a one-year warranty, and the latest software updates. The gadgets are thoroughly inspected and refurbished with genuine Samsung parts. Models like the Galaxy S23 series are available at discounted prices, with trade-in options giving you a minimum of $300 credit for eligible devices. Additional benefits include a free return policy and flexible financing options if you struggle to make full payment.

Best Buy

Best Buy's website lists various refurbished phone models, including those from Samsung and Apple. It shares details about their specifications, conditions, and prices. The phones are certified by Geek Squad, the store's subsidiary and team of tech experts. It means that they have been tested and restored to like-new condition.

Amazon

Amazon renewed products passed professional inspection and testing. The retailer gives you a 90-day money-back guarantee if you aren't satisfied with your purchase. Items you can buy include the Amazon Echo, Fire Tablet, Fire TV, and Kindle devices.

Every detail matters with refurbished phones

The excitement of getting a new phone can be overwhelming, even if it isn't brand new. With refurbished phones, examine them closely. Even though the salesperson guarantees deep testing and good working conditions, you shouldn't be too trusting. Check every detail, such as if the device is carrier-locked. Such phones restrict you to the specific carrier they were originally locked to. If you want to switch carriers for better deals or travel internationally, you might pay extra fees to use it on another network or unlock it.