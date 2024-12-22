Mobile spam has evolved alongside messaging technology, and Rich Communication Services (RCS) may have worsened things. While Android's Google Messages app has supported RCS since Lollipop, Apple's addition of RCS compatibility with iOS 18 broadened its reach, opening new opportunities for spammers. Android and iPhone users can now communicate through RCS messaging, but cross-platform security vulnerabilities pose a risk.

Apple's RCS implementation did the bare minimum, omitting end-to-end encryption (E2EE) at launch. Samsung promptly warned users to be careful when sending RCS messages to iPhones because even Samsung's best phones only offer encryption for Android-to-Android communication. It seems the spam floodgates have opened further. RCS's inconsistent security measures and cheaper messaging costs play a role, but why is RCS attractive to spammers?

Scams in the SMS and MMS days

Before RCS messaging, Short Message Service (SMS) offered 160 characters and required a cellular provider. While longer messages could be sent by breaking them up into smaller messages that met the character requirements, this increased the cost because providers typically charged per message.

Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS) introduced the ability to include text and multimedia content, but it has limits. First-generation MMS started at 50kB messages, and later generations varied by provider but tended to cap out at 1MB to 2MB.

Scammers worked within these limitations using simplistic social engineering tactics, as they do today. Messages impersonating banks or service providers and urging people to call a phone number were common. Other messages exclaiming things like, "Congratulations! You've won $1,000! Reply with your details to claim your prize." were also frequently used. The goal was to confirm active numbers, collect data, and exploit victims financially.

Source: Google

We don't see premium-rate fee scams as often anymore. Toll numbers were more common, usually starting with prefixes like 900 in the US and charging per minute. I remember them most often being associated with adult content, but they were also used for technical support, psychic or astrology readings, and charity donations. The magazine Nintendo Power had a premium-rate hotline in the 80s and 90s that players could call to get tips, strategies, and walkthroughs for Nintendo games.

Scammers used SMS to lure victims into calling premium-rate phone numbers with high per-minute rates. They often used scripted conversations to prolong the call and increase charges. Now that we can find almost anything we want on the internet, these types of scams are rarely talked about.

RCS helped email scamming tactics go mobile

Close

The GSM Association (GSMA) developed the new RCS protocol and released it in 2008. RCS's decentralized architecture leaves implementation up to carriers but primarily eliminates character limitations and typically allows for media files up to 100MB. While the messaging capabilities were a major upgrade, RCS's lack of E2EE has been heavily criticized. While adopters like Google added E2EE for Google Messages, it's up to each provider to implement their own E2EE solutions.

Email scams were cheaper, easier, and more effective than SMS scams in the past. Using rich media made it easier to impersonate banks and companies, making messages look professional. Victims could click malicious links that directed them to fake websites that stole login credentials or personal information. Clicking attachments could infect users' computers with malware like keyloggers, ransomware, or Trojan viruses. The introduction of RCS facilitated these tactics by enabling richer media and larger message capacities.

Spam texts are the new spam call.

Robokiller's 2021 Phone Scam Insights reported, "Spam texts are the new spam call." There was a 58% increase in spam texts from the previous year and 87,850,585,036 spam texts in 2021. This surpassed the 72.2 billion spam calls placed in the same time frame