Terry Cavanagh's (of VVVVVV fame) roguelike deck builder Dicey Dungeons has finally launched on Android and iOS, along with all-new DLC for the game, which is now available on all supported platforms. Often compared favorably to Slay the Spire, Dicey Dungeons is a single-player experience where you won't have to continually spend money collecting cards to chase the meta. You can go at your own pace, building better and better decks as your progress, and since the mechanics are easy to understand, just about anyone can pick this up for an enjoyable gaming session or three. So if you've been itching for a fresh deck builder to play through and have yet to experience Dicey Dungeons, now is your chance to play on Android.

If you've never experienced Dicey Dungeons, the above Android trailer should fill you in nicely. This is a deck-building game, but dice are involved too, fulfilling the role of your character, each offering their own unique mechanics, just like an RPG class. Since the game is a roguelike, RNG is a thing, so luck plays a heavy role beyond your own skills. Planning ahead is a good idea, as you never know when your luck will turn sour. But this is what makes the game so darn enjoyable; it's easy to play but challenging to master.

Dicey Dungeons is a premium release, available for $5 flat, and this includes the new DLC that offers six new episodes to play through, adding five hours to the game, whereas the vanilla content should easily last most players 22 hours at least. So if you're looking for a card game to spend some time with, Dicey Dungeons indeed delivers.

2 Images

Close

So if all of this sounds good to you, then you can grab Dicey Dungeons for $5 through the Play Store widget below.