On the cusp of the weekend, Blizzard announced it would hold a YouTube Premier event on April 25th, at the early hours of 7:30 am Eastern. Well, this event has just revealed Diablo Immortal's long-awaited release date. The game is almost ready after four years of development, set to arrive on the Play Store this June.

It's been a long time coming, four years in fact, and even though the rocky reception for Diablo Immortal way back in 2018 cast a cloud over the game's development, there's no denying that Diablo Immortal is still very much an anticipated mobile release. Thankfully, Blizzard has been very hands-on during all phases of the game's lengthy development, offering an alpha and a beta for playtesting, along with tons of data on game mechanics and planned features. Blizzard managed the game's development well, keeping interested parties informed the entire time, which is commendable.

This all leads to today. Blizzard has finally confirmed Diablo Immortal's release date. The game is set to arrive on June 2nd, revealed today during Blizzard's YouTube Premier event.

It's also been revealed that Diablo Immortal is coming to PC alongside mobile (as an open beta), complete with cross-play with Android and iOS (it turns out you don't need a phone). Controller support will be available for mobile, and it's coming to the PC version, along with mouse and keyboard support on PC. So it would seem Blizzard is shooting for an AAA-like experience across mobile and PC, which sure is reassuring even though the game will be free-to-play.

Today's news has been a long time coming, that's for sure, but now we only have a little over a month to wait for the official release of Diablo Immortal, especially now that we know the game is also coming to PC with cross-play, it's time to start getting excited. Of course, the game is already available for pre-registration on the Play Store, so if you'd like to receive a release announcement on June 2nd to quickly jump in to see what all the fuss has been about, you can register directly through the widget below. ​​​​​​

