Despite plenty of controversies, Diablo Immortal is committed to proving that it's not just a sink for your spare cash. Today's update, titled Forgotten Nightmares, is the biggest one since the game's launch, bringing players a brand new dungeon, item set, and an expansion to your Warband Castle.

The most significant part of this update is the Silent Monastery dungeon and its story quest, which delves deeper into Diablo's lore. This dungeon comes with a new mechanic to help you battle through the hordes; scattered around the dungeon are temple statues that will repel your enemies when ignited, as the dungeon is pitch-black. And, of course, there's a big, multi-stage boss to tussle with at the end.

While we're only just seeing how rewarding the new dungeon may be, it's good to see Diablo Immortal bringing a substantial playable area into the world rather than dribbling in a few more items to keep players grinding.

This update also offers a brand new item set, Gloomguide’s Prize, bringing the total amount in the game to nine. This set revolves around expanding your movement options, indirectly improving your damage by offering new ways to enter and leave combat. It's a genuinely exciting way to play, as it encourages a more dynamic play style.

The update's last major feature is the new exploration system for your Warband Castle. Alongside two to eight members, you'll battle through 16 rooms of monsters and a boss battle to find heirlooms to buff your warband.

Overall, Forgotten Nightmares appears to be a substantial update to Diablo Immortal. Alongside some major additions comes a host of minor content, including new cosmetics, events, raid bosses, and more. Unfortunately, as echoed by many community members, the continued focus on warbands isn't likely to please many players. If you prefer to play solo, you'll likely only benefit from the new item set, as you'll need to group up to experience the new dungeon or Warband exploration system.

Diablo Immortal has a ways to go before it shakes off its launch controversy, but it's done wonders to recover Blizzard's active user count. Are you still playing Diablo Immortal? Or have you switched to an alternative that isn't pay-to-win?