Diablo Immortal will soon receive its second major update on the 14th of December. This update, titled Terror's Tide, brings tons of new content into the game, notably the first post-launch zone, known as Stormpoint. This zone will bring a brand-new primary quest, monsters, and bosses to Diablo Immortal, content that will assuredly keep players grinding away.

The Terror's Tide update for Diablo Immortal brings new content that'll interest experienced players as well as those just starting out. Notably, all servers will be set to a Server Paragon Level of 320 (if they are below that level), and maximum experience rewards for those below Server Paragon Level have been doubled. Since the new Stormpoint zone will only be available to players at level 60, who reached Hell Difficulty III and completed the Starsign quest, these changes should allow lower-leveled players to reach the new content quickly.

Higher-level players will also benefit from changes to the Paragon system and Hell Difficulties. Three new Hell Difficulties are coming (VI, VII, and VIII) alongside three new Paragon Trees. Paragon Trees will also now unlock at different Hell difficulties to help progression feel more rewarding.

Hell Difficulties have also seen changes to the earlier levels. Players can party up from Difficulties I-IV, and new Difficulties are unlocked by defeating bosses. Additionally, rewards from Helliquary bosses have been scaled to Hell Difficulty, so higher Hell Difficulties will result in proportionally higher rewards.

Terror's Tide will also offer tons more content, including five new Legendary Gems, the ability to re-customize your character's head, item and skill rework, bug fixes, and a new Battle Pass.

This upcoming update is a welcome sight for both long-term and new Diablo Immortal players. You can expect hundreds of hours of gameplay if you're willing to put up with the greedy monetization, and frequent updates keep things fresh. But don't forget, plenty of Diablo Immortal alternatives out there aren't pay-to-win.