Blizzard's financially successful mobile game, Diablo Immortal, has readied up players with the most extensive update yet. The Forgotten Nightmares update expands the story and Diablo's ongoing lore while adding new features and mechanics to ensure the game's grindfest doesn't grow stale. However, it is easy to get lost in the woods as a new player approaching Diablo Immortal, so we've created a guide that breaks down what's new, what's changed, and the best approaches for taking advantage of this colossal update once you've got it installed. It's time to load the app up, plug in your favorite Android gaming controller, and see how the latest update for Diablo Immortal stacks up.

New lore-filled dungeon: Silent Monastery

Your stop for Diablo lore, upon entering the Silent Monastery, you'll revisit the history of the Zakarum crusades through the lands of Ivgorod. The newest dungeon arrival in Diablo Immortal, Silent Monastery, sets the nightmare tone by plunging itself into the darkness so threatening that it blankets the peaks of Mount Zavail to Sentinel's Watch in a black mist. Only the most vicious demons live inside the mist, ready to prey on the souls of the innocents that encroached on these lands, so it's up to you to stop the soul-devouring demons that cowardly lurk in the shadows.

To access Silent Monastery, you must be level 60+ and form a party with 2-4 players. Note: The dungeon has a dark interior, making it difficult to see where you are going and what you're fighting; to navigate the darkness, you must light your way by interacting with the temple's statues.

It's no secret that the new player count has been declining since release, and as a result, it has become more burdensome to fill up Warbands to complete content. Many players have expressed frustration with the dependency of filling up the Warbands slots to tackle its restrictive content. This new update sheds light on some of these concerns, so we've provided an overview of the overhauled systems.

Removes the requirement to slay monsters for Warband camp.

Complete Warband Reliquary raids with four Warband players instead of eight; you can now recruit players outside your Warband to fill the remaining slots.

Upon the first completion of Warband Reliquary raids now gives a 400% boosted drop rate for Sealed Warband chests (resets every Monday and Thursday).

Introduction to Castle Cyrangar (replaces Warband camps).

Castle Cyrangar

A new Warband exploration experience brings in two replayable game modes and passive bonuses you acquire from upgrading and defending the castle. To start the quest, you must be level 20, a part of a Warband. Receive the quest by talking to Valstus in Westmarch.

You'll have to divide and conquer each major area in Castle Cyrangar while facing off against the restless spirits that embody each room. Once you and your Warband have cleared out the castle's rooms, you can hang up your Warband banner and have the members occupy and upgrade these rooms.

After successfully conquering Castle Cyrangar, you'll unlock two playable modes (Standard mode and Endless mode) to defend your stronghold. If you're no stranger to Overwatch, this plays out similarly to Junkenstein's Revenge, where you'll have to survive against an onslaught of enemies that come your way every round. You'll earn sweet rewards like Ancestral Weapons and Invocation Gear that can trigger your Ancestral Weapon effects.

Gloomguide's Prize brings dashing to the next level

A new set makes way to Diablo Immortal, Gloomguide's Prize. Players can deal with enemy hordes more aggressively with dashes and escape moves to deal more damage. All drop locations have been adjusted to accommodate the new set, including the new dungeon (Silent Monastery).

The two-piece bonus increases damage by 15% (for 3 seconds) after using a dash, the four-piece bonus increases crit rate by 22.5% (for 3 seconds) after using a dash, while the six-piece set bonus unleashes a wave of terror after using a dash causing damage to all nearby enemies, enemies affected are inflicted by fear (occurs every 40 seconds).

New battle pass (season 5)

New Helliquary raid boss: Izilech the Misshapen

Limited time events: Scouring the Darkness and Hungering Moon

New cosmetic set: Crowned Ones (purchased for 1000 Eternal Orbs)

Three new Legendary Gems

New feature: trade 1600 Platinum for 1 Legendary Crest (once a week)

New feature: trade 200 Platinum for 1 Rare Crest (three times a week)

Legendary items received in Warband Chests can have essence transferred

Defend the Vault adds Party Finder for matchmaking

Corvus Expedition variants

More chapters in Hero's Journey

More Bestiary entries

Adjustments to Wynton's Grand Market: buy and resell time is reduced

Adds more Eternal Orbs in Eternal Orb Bundle purchases

Navigating the darkness in Forgotten Nightmare

It's great to see Blizzard's commitment to releasing sizable content for the game, bringing new rewards, a new dungeon, and updated features. Sometimes the grind for the end-game gear gets tiresome, putting players off from enjoying the best parts of the game: voluntary multiplayer and lore-filled content. If we get more updates like Forgotten Nightmare, just maybe, Diablo Immortal has a shot to keep players happy before other upcoming Android games steal the spotlight. For now, see if the Forgotten Nightmare update has enough to spark your interest level, which is why we included the download below.