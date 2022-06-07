Diablo Immortal is a highly anticipated title for 2022 since it's the first Diablo game to be developed for mobile; Blizzard has teamed up with the veteran mobile developer NetEase to produce a polished title that aims to connect players back into the series while still welcoming newcomers. Our hands-on showcased that the core gameplay is still one of Blizzard's best assets by delivering a game full of robust character/class customization depth.

But since the in-game tutorials are drip-fed in a slow manner, Android Police has assembled a guide to assist newcomers in getting started on their quest to gather the Worldstone's fragments scattered around Westmarch. We'll teach you all about the selectable character classes and the multiplayer elements found within the game, all while instructing you on how to familiarize yourself with the chaotic gear upgrade system.

Getting started

Choosing your class

Each class is adept at a particular playstyle; however, some classes are slightly better than others at certain things, dependent on which type of content you'd like to focus on the most. Some classes are provided an edge over PvP content compared to others that excel in the game's story content, so we've devised a list of classes with complementary strengths and weaknesses to get you through the game's more formidable content.

Barbarian : An excellent brawler-oriented class that suits beginners very well. You have the potential to utilize stun abilities while focusing on hacking and slashing through hoards of enemies. Barbarians fare well in PvP due to this reliable playstyle. The only drawback is they suffer from single target situations late-game and have a knack for taking a lot of damage while dishing their own.

: An excellent brawler-oriented class that suits beginners very well. You have the potential to utilize stun abilities while focusing on hacking and slashing through hoards of enemies. Barbarians fare well in PvP due to this reliable playstyle. The only drawback is they suffer from single target situations late-game and have a knack for taking a lot of damage while dishing their own. Crusader : Essentially the tank class that is great at soaking up damage. This class is somewhat overpowered in PvP and PvE content, a great choice for beginners planning to reach the endgame. They offer stuns and group buffs for group play but suffer from single target situations thanks to long cooldowns that have to be managed.

: Essentially the tank class that is great at soaking up damage. This class is somewhat overpowered in PvP and PvE content, a great choice for beginners planning to reach the endgame. They offer stuns and group buffs for group play but suffer from single target situations thanks to long cooldowns that have to be managed. Demon Hunter : An unmatched ranged damage-dealing class. Demon Hunters offer a lot of flexibility with their ranged attacks and fast-paced mobility while dealing a crazy amount of damage at the same time. The trade-off is their lack of AoE abilities leaving them vulnerable in PvP due to not having access to stuns or any defensive maneuvers.

: An unmatched ranged damage-dealing class. Demon Hunters offer a lot of flexibility with their ranged attacks and fast-paced mobility while dealing a crazy amount of damage at the same time. The trade-off is their lack of AoE abilities leaving them vulnerable in PvP due to not having access to stuns or any defensive maneuvers. Monk : A supportive class capable of providing defensive utility while dealing respectable damage with combos. Monks are a fragile and complex class to master (not beginner-friendly), but you'll be pleased with the results once you get a handle on their abilities and gear up.

: A supportive class capable of providing defensive utility while dealing respectable damage with combos. Monks are a fragile and complex class to master (not beginner-friendly), but you'll be pleased with the results once you get a handle on their abilities and gear up. Necromancer : The typical summoner class in RPGs specifically made for soloing content. Your summons can soak up tons of aggro while you perform actions, leaving you free to play how you prefer. This is a character strong in both AoE and single target scenarios. However, building a Necromancer will require a zoned focus (supportive or damage dealing) for late-game content; otherwise, you'll stretch yourself too thin.

: The typical summoner class in RPGs specifically made for soloing content. Your summons can soak up tons of aggro while you perform actions, leaving you free to play how you prefer. This is a character strong in both AoE and single target scenarios. However, building a Necromancer will require a zoned focus (supportive or damage dealing) for late-game content; otherwise, you'll stretch yourself too thin. Wizard: Magical damage dealing class. Wizards are, unfortunately, the glass canon of Diablo Immortal. They can deal lots of damage against enemies, but it can be tough to manage cooldowns to get the most out of their playstyle. Other classes seem to be just as competitive for damage dealing purposes while being easier to play.

Customizing your character

When you select your class, you're presented with the option to customize your character. You can choose your gender, skin tone, hairstyle, eye and color, facial structure, and face tattoos/makeup.

Once finished, choose a name/tag for your character. Since Diablo Immortal is a multiplayer game, the name/tag chosen is what other players will see.

Gameplay

Battling in Diablo Immortal feels very similar to the previous games in the series. Combat feels extraordinarily smooth. With slick ARPG mechanics, you'll manage cooldowns to combine your most powerful attacks to deal tons of damage. At the same time, the best survival measure is to constantly dodge and move out of the way from on-screen projectiles and trajected attacks (red circles). Tip: Learn how to stun effectively and push back enemies since the gameplay often boils down to buying time until you can unleash your powerful skills.

Some abilities are more potent in single target situations, whereas others provide helpful crowd control against hoards of monsters. You can customize your skills and primary attack loadout once you learn more from leveling up. Everything levels as you acquire experience points.

Quests are displayed on a dialogue box on the field. Choosing to navigate your quest will display footprints on where to go next. Following them will lead you to the subsequent objective. Autoplay is featured for questing; however, if you encounter enemies along the way, it is on you to take them out with manual controls.

Upgrade systems

It shouldn't be a shock that you won't get very far if you neglect to upgrade your weapons and gear. Some dungeons are a gear-check to determine if you're strong enough to complete it, and you won't stand a chance in PvP if your gear isn't up-to-date. New players don't need to stress too much about weapons and gear but should be aware of how these upgrade systems work — you'll toss away/salvage most of your gear at the start anyway.

Gear

There are 12 slots of gear to manage in Diablo Immortal, split by primary and secondary categorization. The primary gear covers your weapons, head, chest, legs, and shoulders, whereas the secondary covers accessories, hands, feet, and waist. Rarities come into play for every piece of gear; common (white), magic (blue), rare (yellow), and legendary (gold). For the most part, you'll convert commons and magics into crafting materials and will only upgrade your rare and legendary pieces by combining them.

The bulk of upgrading occurs once you've reached Westmarch. Visiting a blacksmith enables salvaging (disposing of your gear for crafting materials) and upgrades. Upgrading primary gear costs Gold, Enchanted Dust, shards, and scrap materials, while secondary gear uses Engimatic Crystals. As you begin upgrading, your gear receives a Gear Rank. Rare gear caps at Gear Rank 5, and legendaries cap at Gear Rank 10. Ranking your gear increases base stats/attributes and adds more bonus attributes. It's incentivized to work towards gaining legendary gear by grinding dungeons and defeating more formidable enemies.

Note: If you're unsure about committing to an upgrade, you have the option to transfer your Gear Rank to a higher rarity of the same type. That way, it's not necessarily a complete waste of resources.

Legendary Gems

It's no secret that legendary gear is the best you'll get in Diablo Immortal. Each piece of gear retains a chance of holding a socket where you'll equip gems. Gems are divided into normal and legendary. Equipping gems grants access to modifiers, further empowering your gear and enabling your class's gameplay. Placing a Legendary Gem in one of these empty slots will skyrocket the value of your gear. The catch is that retrieving Legendary Gems is very difficult, so make sure to utilize your Rare Crests for Elder Rift pulls whenever you can.

Multiplayer

Warbands

In Diablo Immortal, Warbands are miniature versions of clans (you can join clans later on). Only up to eight players can join a Warband. The Warband menu allows you to browse existing Warbands and apply for them. If you're not interested in finding a Warband to play with from a list, you have the option to create a posting that's viewed by other Warband leaders in which they can invite you to join. The benefits of joining a Warband include increased drop rates when playing with other Warband members, ranked rewards when challenging Helliquary bosses, and access to a Warband storage box.

Dungeons

You'll encounter dungeons that are solo or offer support for up to four players. These can be completed throughout the story. Be aware that you're matched with players that exist only on your server (there's currently no way to play with friends on other servers). Expect to encounter tough monsters and bosses while in a dungeon; always thoroughly prepare beforehand.

Once you've entered Westmarch, you're introduced to the Elder Rift and Challenge Rift. These are repeatable dungeons but may require Crests to open, such as the case for the Elder Rift. It's only worth using Legendary Crests, but that's a precious resource and challenging to get from a free-to-play standpoint. However, using a Legendary Crest guarantees gaining a Legendary Gem (refer to the Upgrading system section to learn the importance) in your rewards, while Rare Crests add Runes to your reward pool used to craft Gems.

In contrast, the Challenge Rift doesn't require Crests to open. The dungeons are much more difficult in nature, so they may require adequate preparations before going in. Rewards include higher quality gear and Enigmatic Crystals, used to upgrade your gear.

PvP

A few options are available if you're interested in PvP content. The first is the Battleground mode. Six players fight to protect an Ancient Heart while the attackers compete to take it down. The next is the Cycle of Strife, an end game activity where Immortals are pitted against Shadows, leading into 8v8 PvP, but only players who've joined a Dark Clan can participate. Note: To become a Dark Clan, you'll have to partake in a lottery system to be considered.

Diablo Immortal is a deep ARPG

It's been a long time coming for Diablo Immortal. Fans of the series' previous games will be delighted to know that this is very much a Diablo game that faithfully expands on the storyline between Diablo II: Lord of Destruction and Diablo III to fulfill your lore seeking needs. It's evident Blizzard spent a lot of time polishing the gameplay, and since it's a free-to-play release, you might as well give the game a go by grabbing the download widget linked below.

If Diablo Immortal doesn't tickle your fancy, Torchlight: Infinite is just around the corner and could be a great ARPG alternative worth checking out.