It's no secret that Diablo Immortal was stuck in development for the last four years after a particularly rememberable announcement at BlizzCon 2018 to a jeering audience. In the following years, an alpha and beta passed us by, and in that time, Blizzard has been busy continually polishing the game, and so it would appear that we are finally reaching endgame, as Blizzard has announced through a recent tweet that it will be holding a YouTube Premiere event at the beginning of next week.

While it's currently unknown precisely what will be announced at Monday's YouTube Premiere, seeing that Blizzard has already revealed that it's shooting for a 2022 release, Monday's Diablo Immortal event may divulge the game's release date.

On Monday, April 25th, at 7:30 AM Eastern, Blizzard has scheduled a YouTube Premiere event. The video's description offers very little to go on, simply stating that "news is coming." Take of that what you will, but since Blizzard has gone out of its way to announce this announcement (Xzibit would be proud), it stands to reason the company is prepping to reveal something notable. Still, we'll all have to tune in on the day to find out for sure, which is why we've included the YouTube link embedded above, as that's precisely where you can watch whatever it is that Blizzard intends to reveal so early on a Monday morning.

So if you've been patiently waiting for Diablo Immortal to finally launch on Android, there's a good chance we're in the home stretch.

