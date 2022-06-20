Diablo Immortal was released in June 2022 to mixed reviews. While we praised its engaging gameplay and smooth controls, its aggressive monetization strategy has put many people off playing the game. Its pay-to-win mechanics mean you'll fall behind other players if you don't spend money, which creates an unfair playing field for players.

However, Diablo Immortal is only one of the many ARPGs available on Android. So we've gone ahead and collected the best premium alternatives in a handy list, none of which are pay-to-win. They include similar gameplay mechanics to Diablo Immortal to various extents, so fans of the ARPG genre should find something to like in all of them. Of course, if you aren't familiar with Diablo Immortal, you can read our hands-on review to see what it's all about.

AnimA ARPG

AnimA provides the closest experience to Diablo Immortal out of any game on this list. It's challenging, but not in the same way as Pascal's Wager's Soulsborn-like mechanics. Instead, AnimA encourages you to explore all areas of the map and think carefully about how to defeat each boss. It's a game of strategy, exploration, and fast combat, precisely what a hack and slash ARPG should be.

There are in-app purchases available, but they won't provide you with a fast track to success, thanks to the game's balanced monetization. You can even grab a friend to join you in the trickiest dungeons or play through the entire game solo. AnimA is an excellent choice if you want the Diablo experience without the pay-to-win mechanics.

Titan Quest: Legendary Edition

Released back in 2006, Titan Quest has been remastered for a new generation. In Titan Quest, you'll explore the ancient worlds of Greece, Egypt, Babylon, and China. You'll fend off a wide variety of creatures from each culture's mythologies with a variety of weapons and combat skills.

Titan Quest is a must-play for those who love ancient mythology. However, as it's a direct remaster of the 2006 release, you may find the gameplay and mechanics slightly clunky. At $19.99, it's also a little pricey, but it's easily worth the money since there's a variety of DLCs to expand the game, with no pay-to-win mechanics to be seen.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles

Crystal Chronicles is free to download, but a paywall blocks its gameplay beyond the first three dungeons, so it's initially just a free demo. If you'd like to unlock the full title, this will set you back $24.99. It's a fair price considering this isn't a cheap mobile RPG. Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles for Android is the exact same game you'll find on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and iOS. Cross-platform functionality is available across all platforms.

Essentially, this release is a remaster of the original game for GameCube. Crystal Chronicles is a fun hack-and-slash RPG that holds up remarkably well alongside modern competitors. So if you're a fan of the original, this is a worthwhile remaster. The dated mechanics might slightly put newcomers off, but there's definitely a fun experience to unearth if you're willing to put in the time.

Pascal's Wager

Pascal's Wager doesn't offer the top-down camera of Diablo Immortal, but it's a must-play for people who want a genuinely challenging ARPG. It feels a little like Dark Souls, with a plethora of difficult bosses, a gritty world to explore, and a color palette inspired by the muted tones of dirt. The base game is $6.99, and there are optional DLCs available for purchase. None of the in-game purchases are pay-to-win, so victory is down to your skills alone.

Play Pascal's Wager if you want a challenging ARPG that will push you to your limits. Controls can be a little clunky at times, so we recommend playing this with an Android gaming controller for the best experience.

Almora Darkosen

Almora Darkosen is a carefully crafted retro RPG experience. Released in 2014, this game was designed to invoke nostalgic feelings of classic ARPGs. It's completely free to play with ads, however you can remove the game's ads for $4.99. It's a purely single-player experience, so if you liked the multiplayer aspect of Diablo Immortal, give this a pass.

While its lack of multiplayer might be a problem for some, Almora Darkosen is definitely worth a shot. Its retro animations are charming, and the fast-paced gameplay will have you hooked. It offers over 100 quests, an original story, and a variety of quirky mini-games and non-combat skills to relax with. It's worth a shot for anyone missing the days of Diablo 1 and its kin.

If you're already enjoying Diablo Immortal, we recommend giving these games a shot anyway. As they fall within the same genre, you'll likely find something that appeals to you. Or, if you just want to dabble with a different RPG experience, try out one of the best RPGs for Android.