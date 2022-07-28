After a mere eight weeks, Diablo Immortal has earned Blizzard over $100 million in revenue despite being review-bombed by users and receiving a lukewarm reception from critics. This information comes from analytics firm Sensor Tower, which compared Diablo Immortal to other games that reached the lofty $100 million mark, like Pokémon Go and Fortnite.

Blizzard's aggressive monetization strategy, which included requiring over $110,000 to max out a character, appears to have paid off. Despite the backlash, the developer boasts over 5 million downloads on the Play Store in addition to its earnings. These numbers aren't quite as significant as titles like Pokémon Go, which only took two weeks hit the $100 million mark, but Blizzard's numbers are still impressive. What's more remarkable is that these numbers have been reached without the help of the Chinese market, where Diablo Immortal was delayed until July 25th.

What's especially unfortunate about Diablo Immortal is that if it weren't for the obscenely aggressive monetization, it would have the potential to be one of the best in the series. In our hands-on, we praised the gameplay and graphics but noted that there's simply no way to ignore the constant nagging to hand over a few dollars.

The addition of millions of potential Chinese players has already indicated that the game will receive another surge of income over the coming weeks. Diablo Immortal has been #1 on the Chinese Apple App Store for the three days since its launch in the region, indicating it will enjoy the same massive success it experienced across the rest of the globe. However, the banning of the game in Belgium and the Netherlands is evidence of a growing government response to micro transactions and loot boxes in video games, perhaps signaling the rise in this form of monetization is nearing an end.

While Diablo Immortal may be considered a success thanks to the massive amount of money it's pulling in, if you've hit one of its many paywalls and aren't willing to shell out cash, you can always try an alternative to Diablo Immortal instead. After all, there are better games out there than Diablo Immortal, and Blizzard certainly doesn't need any more money.