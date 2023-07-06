Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat's open beta is now available on the Play Store. It's the latest game in the series to adapt the popular franchise into a mobile, free-to-play package. But while Peak of Combat looks to replicate the action-adventure gameplay of the console franchise, hardcore fans may not be pleased with this mobile entry.

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat is not being developed by the Capcom team behind the previous games (although the Play Store listing claims the game was created with their "deep participation"). Instead, external studio NebulaJoy is behind Peak of Combat, supervised by the Japanese DMC development team.

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat will be instantly familiar to any fan of the series. Classic characters return alongside recognizable weapons, locations, and enemies, and the hack-and-slash gameplay is just as over-the-top as ever.

While the developers have done a good job translating Devil May Cry's combat to mobile, touch-screen controls have simplified the process. It's a shallow representation of DMC's combat but is passable for mobile. Unfortunately, when we tested the game with a Razer Kishi controller, the game refused to detect it. It's unclear whether there is no controller support or this feature simply isn't available in the open beta.

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat is a free-to-play game, and that means microtransactions. While you can play the game without making in-game purchases, they are already listed on the Play Store and range up to $99.99 per item, which means you'll likely be nagged by the game regarding its constant special offers and events.

Additionally, you'll be forced to sign up with an email to play Peak of Combat's beta. This is mandatory, so there's a chance you'll receive spam emails regarding the game once you're signed up.

Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat is available to play today, but you must enroll in the testing program before installing the open beta, and currently, slots may be full, so make sure to keep checking. There is no news yet on when the full release will launch.