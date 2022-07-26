OnePlus is currently busy generating hype for its upcoming "performance flagship:" the OnePlus 10T. Ahead of the phone's unveiling on August 3rd, the company revealed its design and confirmed that it wouldn't come with its staple alert slider and miss out on the Hasselblad branding as well. While OnePlus has so far kept the phone's specs under wrap, a new leak is spoiling its party by detailing almost everything about the 10T.

PriceBaba has published the entire specs of the OnePlus 10T, indicating it would feature a 10-bit 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. The rear of the device should house a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro camera. As for the selfie camera, OnePlus apparently plans to use a 16MP snapper in the punch-hole. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip should be ticking inside the phone. Apart from the standard 8 and 12GB RAM variants, the BBK-owned company also plans to launch a model with 16GB RAM in certain markets. Storage will start from 128GB on the entry-level model, with 256GB being another option.

2 Images

Close

The phone will seemingly be powered by a 4,800mAh battery and support blazing-fast 150W charging speeds. That should be good enough to top the cell to 50% in just a few minutes. There's no mention of wireless charging, but you are unlikely to miss it given the insanely fast wired charging speeds. OnePlus will also announce Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 announced alongside the OnePlus 10T on August 3rd, but the device will run on Android 12 out of the box. The OxygenOS 13 update will presumably land at a later date.

From the specs, the 10T basically sounds like Snapdragon-version of the OnePlus Ace that launched in China in April this year with some minor tweaks thrown in. Reportedly, OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 10T under the OnePlus Ace Pro moniker in China on the same day.