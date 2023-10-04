Summary Google Chrome has added 20 new themes to its repository in honor of Global Diversity Awareness Month, featuring art representing different communities around the world.

The new themes reflect the values of various communities, including Blacks, Latinos, LGBTQ+, Asian & Pacific Islanders, and Native Americans.

The latest Chrome update, Chrome 117, includes a new interface that aligns with your theme colors and allows for more control over tab group syncing.

Google Chrome has a fascinating repository of themes for desktop users. The theme catalog is where folks from all walks of life can source a theme that resonates with them and their identity. This adds to why Chrome is a so-beloved browser globally and has become a default browser for millions of users. Now that the world has special global holidays, Chrome is taking a pause to curate themes for the month. This is happening a few weeks after the browser released Chrome 117 to the stable channel.

Chrome is adding to its Artist Series 20 new themes in honor of the Global Diversity Awareness Month. The new themes will feature different art depicting different communities around the world. To encourage the inclusion of its diverse customer base, the browser sourced artists to represent its target communities. While Chrome already hoards more than 120 themes, it is adding customized desktop backgrounds to commemorate the month.

The arts reflect the values of different communities, including Blacks, Latinos, LGBTQ+, Asian & Pacific Islanders, and Native Americans. The fast-paced browser has already released 20 new Chrome themes for PC. So, you can visit the Chrome Web Store and choose a theme that adds to your feel.

3 Images Source: Google Source: Google Close

One of the themes, drawn by Neka King, shows four people with star-shaped heads gliding among stars. The art is inspired by Faith Ringgold's 1990 Tar Beach, reflecting on the magnificence of our existence in a universe so majestic and our ability to move around the universe, "creating worlds of wonder and play in our search to know more."

Another piece shows a person gazing at an unending sea of water lilies. Drawn by Daniel Barreto, the art depicts life's unending sea of opportunities that await those who dare to dive in. There's also another theme depicting the lives of our ancestors and how their courage shaped the world we're in today. The options are simply endless.

The new themes, along with Chrome's new interface, will make browsing more indulging. While in the past, you had an interface conflicting with your theme, Chrome has now fixed that. Chrome 117 is the first version to roll out the Material You-inspired makeover. The new look provides a more personal interface by aligning with your theme colors. With this update, you have more control over tab group syncing. You can also temporarily allow third-party cookies.

Chrome OS 117 users will also encounter a similar update. However, the update could see a few tweaks, like colors based on your desktop wallpaper rather than your Chrome theme.

Adding to its slew of updates is a long-lost feature coming back with Chrome 117. iPhone users can move the address button closer to their thumb for comfort. Other brands have already employed this feature on iOS phones, thus shaping the demand for the comfort feature.