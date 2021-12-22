Samsung's been offering some solid year-end deals this week, including $250 off a Galaxy Z Fold3 bundle on Monday. Today, it's got a similar deal going for the customizable Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition: you get $150 off the phone itself — that brings the price down to $950 — plus a free pair of Galaxy Buds2.

The Samsung Galazy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition is a version of the Galaxy Z Flip3 that you can choose your own colors for — like Moto Maker, but for Samsung. There are five color options for each the top and bottom rear panel, plus black or silver for the frame. All told, that's 50 unique color combinations.

And the phone's pretty great besides. With the Bespoke Edition, you're paying for the customization on top of the novelty of a folding phone — but it's still worlds more affordable than the Fold3, which, at MSRP, costs nearly twice as much as this entire bundle does today. It's also a much more "normal" device — it opens into a pretty standard large phone rather than a tiny tablet, so there's less of a learning curve.

If you've been after a custom Flip3, this is a great time to grab one. Don't wait, though: this deal is only good for today.

